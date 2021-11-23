UPCOMING BOXING EVENTS – WHERE TO BET ON YOUR FAVORITE BOXER

The boxing arena never disappoints. You can feel the excitement and tension as soon as you take up a seat, facing the ring and wondering what the outcome will be. The minute the boxers step into the ring, you can feel the tension thicken even more. Fans lean forward, holding their breath, casting glances at each other, squeezing their hands, and releasing the pressure. Then the bell rings, and everything is now fair game. It’s now up to the boxers to put on a good show for their fans and hopefully emerge the winners. How many rounds will the last? Will the fight end in a knockout? Fans can only gasp and cheer as they watch the boxers go at it, young stars like Teofimo Lopez.

But why sit on the sidelines when you can make some money out of the fight. Let’s look at the upcoming boxing events and where you can bet on them to enjoy the card even more:

Upcoming Boxing Events

Are you looking forward to catching a boxing game? Well, look no further! We have compiled a list of the top events coming up in the next month. You can sit back and enjoy any of these events right from the comfort of your home. Online betting sites like m88 bet have made this relatively easy. You can also attend them physically and get a rush of adrenaline that will immediately take over your body mid-match. So, what’s coming up in the next few weeks?

Stephen Fulton vs. Brandon Figueroa: NOV 27

Teofimo Lopez vs. George Kambosos Jnr: NOV 27

Joseph Diaz vs. Devin Haney: DEC 4

Gervonta Davis vs. Isaac Cruz Gonzalez: DEC 5

Richard Commey vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko: DEC 11

Katie Taylor vs. Firuza Sharipova: DEC 11

Sunny Edwards vs. Jayson Mama: DEC 11

Nonito Donaire vs. Reymart Gaballo: DEC 11

Marcus Browne vs. Artur Beterbiev: DEC 17

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury: DEC 18

Do you see any matches you would like to watch? The good thing with boxing is that there’s always a super fight around the corner. Plus, most sites now offer live streaming options, and you can catch the bout even as you commute to work. There’s no reason why you should miss out on the action.

Where to Bet on Your Favorite Boxer

We are not all built for a life in the ring, but that does not mean we cannot be part of it somehow. Other than cheering on our best boxers, we can back our predictions with money. You get to be one of the many people who go home with some extra thousand dollars if you are right. Now, how can you be part of the action?

It all starts with choosing a good betting site, which should have:

Licensing

Ensure that you only work with websites that have licenses from trusted jurisdictions that can follow up on claims. Such sites generally do what’s in your best interests to avoid losing their licenses.

Many Events

Boxing is not only on the international scene. There are always numerous events taking place at a time. Choose a site that caters to tons of markets so that whenever you want to place a wager, you can always find an event. Boxrec.com is the best place to go to see who is fighting when. Otherwise, you will face limitations in how many times you can wager.

Numerous Betting Options

Boxing matches can end in many ways. So, why not have the chance to wager on all of them? Instead of only betting on the outright winner, how about choosing how the match will end? Or how many rounds will the boxers go? There are many exciting possibilities which a good site must cover.

Competitive Odds

You make the most money when the odds are in your favor. Is your choice of website offering you the best odds? While it cannot do so for every match, it should often make a point to do so. Follow the patterns and choose the site that gives you the best chances on fights like Canelo vs Mayweather. Read about that fight in the NYFights.com archive.

Are there any sites you can trust to have your back when betting on boxing? Sure! These include:

Bovada,

BetOnline,

BetNow,

MyBookie, and

Betway.

Remember to stick to the facts rather than the hype when backing a fighter with cash. Promoters are all about selling tickets and making a boxer look much stronger than they are. So, do your research and bet based on objective findings. Good luck!