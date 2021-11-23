Undercard Info For Saturday Teofimo v Kambosos Card

Teofimo Lopez and George Kambosos will get the highest wattage lighting Saturday night at the Madison Square Garden Theater in Manhattan, but a bunch of other fighters will seek to steal that shine as they do battle on the undercard portion of the program.

The chief support tussle on this slate, portions of which will screen on DAZN, is an IBF World Super-Featherweight title clash between Azinga Fuzile (15-1 9 KOs) and Kenichi Ogawa (25-1-1 28 KOs). The strap is vacant, fully up for grabs.

Prospect Raymond Ford (9-0-1 5 KOs) meets with Felix Caraballo (13-3-2 9 KOs) in one set for 10 rounds or fewer.

Also, Reshat Mati (11-0 7 KOs) will enjoy extra love from the stands, as the Staten Islander fights Nicholas Pablo Demario (15-5-3 9 KOs).

Chinese heavyweight Zhilei Zhang (22-0-1 17 KOs) takes on Craig Lewis (14-4-1 8 KOs) and Ramla Ali (3-0) takes up a six rounder against Isela Vera (1-0).

Additionally, New Yorker Christina Cruz (1-0) meets Maryguenn Vellinga (3-1-2 2 KOs) in a four rounder.