Undercard Info For Saturday Teofimo v Kambosos Card

Brandon Figueroa: Will He Be The Heartbreaker Or Will His Heart Get Broken?

UPCOMING BOXING EVENTS - WHERE TO BET ON YOUR FAVORITE BOXER

Build A Wing In the Hall of Very Good For Shawn Porter

Shawn Porter Announces His Retirement At Post-Fight Press Conference

Terence Crawford Scores TKO10 Win Over Shawn Porter After Nine Tight Rounds

Crawford v Porter Undercard Report: Ringside Results from Las Vegas

Educator AC Clark Slated To Share Protect Yourself At All Times Wisdom With USA Boxing Talent

Demetrius Andrade Sends Notice (We Think) That He's Fan Friendly And Deserves Signature Bout

Notes and Photos from Crawford vs Porter Weigh-In - NYFights.com in Las Vegas

Teofimo Lopez and George Kambosos will get the highest wattage lighting Saturday night at the Madison Square Garden Theater in Manhattan, but a bunch of other fighters will seek to steal that shine as they do battle on the undercard portion of the program.

The chief support tussle on this slate, portions of which will screen on DAZN, is an IBF World Super-Featherweight title clash between Azinga Fuzile (15-1 9 KOs) and Kenichi Ogawa (25-1-1 28 KOs). The strap is vacant, fully up for grabs.

Ford hooked on with Matchroom after reaching out and texting Eddie Hearn

Prospect Raymond Ford (9-0-1 5 KOs) meets with Felix Caraballo (13-3-2 9 KOs) in one set for 10 rounds or fewer.

Also, Reshat Mati (11-0 7 KOs) will enjoy extra love from the stands, as the Staten Islander fights Nicholas Pablo Demario (15-5-3 9 KOs).

Chinese heavyweight Zhilei Zhang (22-0-1 17 KOs) takes on Craig Lewis (14-4-1 8 KOs) and Ramla Ali (3-0) takes up a six rounder against Isela Vera (1-0).

Additionally, New Yorker Christina Cruz (1-0) meets Maryguenn Vellinga (3-1-2 2 KOs) in a four rounder.

Editor/publisher Michael Woods became addicted to boxing in 1990, when Buster Douglas shocked the world with his demolition of the fearsome Mike Tyson. The Brooklyn-based journalist Woods has covered the sport since then, for ESPN The Magazine, ESPN.com, ESPN New York, RING, and he was editor of TheSweetScience.com from 2007-2015. Woods is also an accomplished blow by blow and color man, having done work for Top Rank, DiBella Entertainment, EPIX, and numerous other organizations.

