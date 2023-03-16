UFC Fight Card: Edwards vs Usman 3 | UFC 286 London Full Fight Card

After a dynamic card in Las Vegas, the UFC travels across the Atlantic Ocean for an amazing pay-per-view (PPV) event in the capital of England, topped by Edwards vs Usman 3.

The UFC 286 will be headlined by the bout between hard hitter Leon Edwards and a wrestling expert with superb cage control, Kamaru Usman. The two have already fought twice – Usman won the first match via unanimous decision, while Leon knocked him out cold in the second fight to earn the welterweight title scrap.

UFC 286 Fight Card Date and Time

The UFC London Edwards vs Usman 3 PPV is going to take place on Saturday, March 18th, 2023, in the O2 Arena, London, England. The UFC fight card time is 3 PM ET (8 PM CET), and Edwards vs Usman’s fight card is looking very much promising. There are so many high-level names from the United Kingdom on the card.

Here is a brief look at the UFC 286 full fight card. UFC 286 fight card prelims are divided into the preliminary card and early prelims as this is a huge event. Please take a look at the UFC 286 full fight card below.

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV, 5 PM ET, 10 PM CET) Topped By Edwards vs Usman 3

UFC Welterweight title fight (170 pounds): Leon Edwards (20-3-0) vs. Kamaru Usman (20-2-0)

Lightweight (155 pounds): Justin Gaethje (23-4-0) vs. Rafael Fiziev (12-1-0)

Welterweight (170 pounds): Gunnar Nelson (18-5-1) vs. Bryan Barberena (18-9-0)

Flyweight (125 pounds): Jennifer Maia (20-9-1) vs. Casey O'Neill (9-0-0)

Middleweight (185 pounds): Marvin Vettori (18-5-1) vs. Roman Dolidze (12-1-0)

Preliminary Card (ESPNews, ESPN+, UFC On Fight Pass, 3 PM ET, 8 PM CET)

Featherweight (145 pounds): Jack Shore (16-1-0) vs. Makwan Amirkhani (17-8-0)

Lightweight (155 pounds): Chris Duncan (9-1-0) vs. Omar Morales (11-3-0)

Lightweight (155 pounds): Sam Patterson (10-1-1) vs. Yanal Ashmoz (6-0-0)

Flyweight (125 pounds): Muhammad Mokaev (8-0-0) vs. Jafel Filho (14-2-0)

Early Prelims (ESPN+, UFC on Fight Pass, 1 PM ET, 6 PM CET) Before Edwards vs Usman 3

Featherweight (145 pounds): Lerone Murphy (11-0-1) vs. Gabriel Santos (10-0-0)

Middleweight (185 pounds): Christian Leroy Duncan (7-0-0) vs. Duško Todorović (12-3-0)

Flyweight (125 pounds): Jake Hadley (9-1-0) vs. Malcolm Gordon (14-6-0)

Flyweight (125 pounds): Joanne Wood (15-8-0) vs. Luana Carolina (8-3-0)

Lightweight (155 pounds): Jai Herbert (12-4-0) vs. Ľudovít Klein (19-4-0)

Flyweight (125 pounds): Veronica Hardy (6-4-1) vs. Juliana Miller (3-1-0)

Why Should I Watch UFC 286 Edwards vs Usman 3 PPV?

The score between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards is tied at 1-1, let’s see who wins the third fight. Can Leon defend his belt against the legendary Nigerian powerhouse? The co-main is brutal, Muay Thai phenom Rafael Fiziev meets leg kick expert Justin Gaethje. We will see a true war here.

Gunnar Nelson returns after a long layoff to square off against Bryan Barbarena, while an amazing Marvin Vettori will try to defeat Roman Dolidze, who’s currently in the greatest shape of his life.

UFC 286 Edwards vs Usman 3 PPV is stacked with level UK-based prospects – Chris Duncan and Christian Leroy Duncan, who make their UFC debut, amazing wrestler and potential title contender Muhammad Mokaev, grappling God Jack Shore, Lerone Murphy, Jake Hadley, Jai Herbert… This is a true spectacle if you're a fan of European UFC Octagon warriors.

There are so many clashes of styles, this event comes at a great time for Europa-based fans, plus so many bangers are coming up. Don’t miss this amazing event, it is stacked from top to bottom, you will enjoy the upcoming 15 bouts for sure.