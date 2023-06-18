UFC Vegas 75 Results: Cannonier Puts On A Career Best Performance

The UFC Vegas 75 results are in and the card delivered just like we thought it would. With prelims that were sensational and a main card that gave us some moments that we're going to be talking about for some time now, last night was a win for MMA fans as a whole. There were many great displays of skill, but it was mostly Cannonier that stole the show with a career-best performance. He shocked the world with how well he did.

Vettori shocked the world too, but with his heart rather than his output. While he may have fallen short, it's important to note that he's only 29-years-old and the sky is the limit.

Speaking of young fighters; Arman Tsarukyan had to dig deep, but he got the job done. Joaquim Silva nearly upset the 26-year-old, but Arman was able to get the job done in the this. Really, the entire card was great, so let's get into it!

UFC Vegas 75 Results: Cannonier Gets The Win

To start the UFC Vegas 75 main card off, Nicolas Dalby put on a career-best performance and wants to fight a ranked opponent next. His 29th fight marks him winning three in a row and becoming Denmark's most winningest fighter! Great stuff. The rest of the main card played off of the momentum set in this high-volume fight.

Most of the fights were super fun. We saw some dominant finishes and awe-inspiring performances. Also, it's not a UFC card without some controversy, but we move along.

Arman Tsarukyan had to get dirty, but he was able to secure a third round finish against a very game Joaquim Silva.

Cannonier fought his best fight and defeated Vettori. He's realistically one more win away from fighting for gold again. Vettori did his best and it was a valiant effort, but that doesn't win fights.

UFC Results Last Night: Everything You Need to Know

Jared Cannonier defeats Marvin Vettori

Arman Tsarukyan defeats Joaquim Silva

Armen Petrosyan defeats Christian Leroy Duncan

Pat Sabatinin defeats Lucas Almeida

Manuel Torres defeats Nikolas Motta

Nicolas Dalby defeats Muslim Salikhov

Nicolas Dalby put the welterweight division on notice here. looking to fight a top 15 fighter next. There's not one good reason that anyone should have any reservations for this call top the top after the performance he just put on. Dalby's pace, offense, defense, and grit showed that he's really coming into his own at this stage in his career.

Nikolas Motta couldn't make it two for two for fighters with the name Nikolas/Nicolas. Motta landed early but was slept with one of the most devastating elbow strikes ever landed. We knew this fight would deliver, and though it was short, it was fun the entire time.

Next up, Pat Sabatini made it look like he's never lost a fight in his life. He got on top, suffocated with top pressure, and nearly stopped the fight in one round. They made it to the second stanza, and that's where he got the submission.

Armen Petrosyan was put in some bad situations, but his durability and penchant for mixing things up got him the nod after a hard fought 15 minutes.

The UFC results show that the co-main event was closer than the odds made it seem. Tsarukyan did what Tsarukyan does, but Silva had some good moments and definitely should leave feeling proud.

Implications of the UFC Vegas 75 Results

So, there's a good amount to unpack here. First, we need to get Nicolas Dalby a ranked opponent next. Three in a row punctuated by a performance like tonight, he's more than deserving of a fighter with a number next to their name for his next outing. Thankfully, with his style and how the ranks are laid out, there are only fun fights for him next.

The real big winners are the men who won in the co-main and main event spots. While the rest of the winners on the card deserve the best, it was the final two fights that had some real importance to them in terms of moving along a division and their respective title pictures.

Moving forward, Cannonier has to fight for a number one contender's spot next — nothing else would make sense. Should things line up well and the injury bug stays uninvolved, Cannonier vs the lose of Whittaker vs Du Plessis would make a lot of sense. He's also made note of welcoming Khamzat Chimaev back to middleweight, but let's not hold our breath for that one.

Another huge winner is Arman Tsarukyan. The sky is the limit with this kid. The top five of the lightweight division is a bit congested, but anyone in or around that general area needs to look up, Arman is coming and he deserves a big name next.