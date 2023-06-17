UFC Vegas 75 Live Updates: Round by Round Results and Commentary

It's fight day and we've got you covered for the UFC Vegas 75 live updates! Headlined by two of the best middleweights in the world right now, UFC Vegas 75 is one of those cards that should be laced with exciting finishes and emphatic performances from the lesser-known fighters looking to make their mark and earn some fans.

The entire main card is a testament to the matchmaking in the UFC. Almost every fight, on paper at least, could really go either way and it's very tough to say who has an edge over their opponent. This is what makes the sport so exciting — we don't know what's going to happen ever, but especially when the fighters are this close in skill.

So, as the main card gets moving along, stick around with us here to catch all of the updates as the card plays out.

When Do the UFC Vegas 75 Live Updates Start?

UFC Vegas 75 Updates will begin at 7:00 p.m. (PST), 9:00 p.m. (CST) and 10:00 p.m. (EST). We'll just be covering the main card, bringing you UFC Vegas 75 round by round updates. This is the typical time for a fight card to start.

As you can tell with the “UFC Vegas 75 updates” title, the event is taking place in Vegas. The UFC travels a lot, but they remain as consistent as possible in terms of keeping the event's start times the same, even though it's a hard thing to do. So, abide by your time zone, pop the event on, and catch the UFC Vegas 75 live results over here with us.

What Will Be Covered in Our UFC Vegas 75 Round by Round Updates?

We'll be watching the fights play out, giving a description of how the rounds play out and following it up with how we scored the round(not the official score). Again, the UFC Vegas 75 results will just be covering fights on the main card.

So, we've got you covered on just about everything you'll need! All of the information that watching the fight could give you, just without watching the fight.

UFC Vegas 75 Results: What Can Be Expected?

Marvin Vettori and Jared Cannonier both were cool and collected during their media events, but there is this tension attached to the UFC Vegas 75 main event. Both fighters have reached for UFC gold but fell a bit short against Israel Adesanya. Now, it's not like a loss here is the end of their title aspirations, especially not for the 29-year-old Italian, but a loss here means a long road back to the title.

Neither main event fighter is expecting a title fight after this. Though Adesanya is not booked, it's looking a lot like the winner of Robert Whittaker and Dricus Du Plessis will challenge for the title next. And, that's the right call; the winner of that fight is more than deserving of a title fight.

Regardless, the main event has heavy implications to it. The winner will certainly move up, but this feels more like a “can't lose” fight more than it is a “must win” bout. Before that, the UFC Vegas 75 live updates will give you the run down on Arman Tsarukyan vs Joaquim Silva, a fight that is certain to deliver.

Don't let the odds fool you, this fight has the potential to be close. However, it's fitting that Arman is the biggest betting favorite — this guy is so good, definitely championship material.

UFC Vegas 75 Live Updates: Marvin Vettori vs Jared Cannonier

This one has been a nail biter, even before it started! Both of these main event fighters need a win so badly if they want to continue on their road to another title shot. With both of them coming off of razor-thin decision wins, a very decisive performance here will be just what they need to let the UFC know that they're not going anywhere.

UFC Vegas 75 Live Updates: Arman Tsarukyan vs Joaquim Silva

If anyone can take a huge risk and make it worth while, it's Silva. Nobody is burning up the matchmaker's phone saying “I want Arman”, but Silva is going out there to take on one of the most feared fighters in the division.

UFC Vegas 75 Live Updates: Armen Petrosyan vs Christian Leroy Duncan

While Petrosyan is is looking for his first UFC finish, Duncan is trying to make it a perfect 9-0 as a professional. This one is very close per the betting odds and should be a fan-friendly fight.

UFC Vegas 75 Live Updates: Pat Sabatini vs Lucas Almeida

After suffering his first UFC loss, Sabatini will look to take back the momentum he once had at the expense of a 14-1 Lucas Almeida. Almeida, who's won all of his fights by stoppage, is taking a huge step up in competition here.

UFC Vegas 75 Live Updates: Manuel Torres vs Nikolas Motta

Torres, who's won four in a row and finished all of these, is a dangerous man. However, they don't get more game than Nikolas Motta, who will be looking to start his first winning streak in the UFC.

UFC Vegas 75 Live Updates: Nicolas Dalby vs Muslim Salikhov

Dalby, with hopes to make it three in a row, is always putting on fun fights for the fans and he's a great fighter to have kick off the main card. Salikhov is not one to shy away from entertaining the fans, either! Coming off of a spinning wheel kick TKO win, the ‘King of Kung Fu' is a must-watch fighter.

