UFC Vegas 56 Fight Card: Volkov Vs. Rozenstruik UFC Fight Night Full Card

After one week of rest, the fans of the fastest growing MMA promotion will enjoy it again, as the UFC fight card this weekend takes place in Las Vegas, Nevada, The United States again.

UFC Vegas 56 Fight Card Date

The event takes place on Saturday, June 3, 2022. (might be June 4th, depending on your geolocation)

UFC Vegas 56 Fight Card Time

The UFC Vegas 56 fight card prelims are set to go down at 1 PM ET (10 AM PT, 7 PM CET), while the main card gets underway at 4 PM ET (1 PM ET, 10 PM CET). Of course, the start time depends on your geolocation.

bet on MMA with Draftkings >>

UFC Vegas 56 Full Fight Card Additional Info

The clash between two stand-up warriors – Alexander Volkov and Jairzinho Rozenstruik – headlines the upcoming UFC fight card.

Karate black belt Volkov is known for excellent Brazilian kicks and great takedown defense. A heavy-handed counter specialist is very patient and always ready to put his opponent to sleep via the counter. Volkov is looking to get back into the winning column after a surprising rear-naked choke loss to a high-level English heavyweight prospect Tom Aspinall, so the stakes are high.

Jairzinho Rozenstruik, the first-ever ranked Surinamese UFC fighter, is known for very crisp and powerful strikes and fabulous toe-to-toe exchange. He stays focused for 25 minutes, so the diehard MMA fans can expect a vicious knockout here.

In the main event, the BJJ black belt Dan “50K” Ige will try to parry an undefeated Russian wrestler Movsar Evloev. Cage control and top ground game definitively go in the favor of Evloev, but the Hawaiian’s bottom grappling is very dangerous, especially thanks to his submission switches. Dan is better on the feet and inside the clinch but Evloev’s chin is strong, so this war could last for three rounds.

Bet on MMA With BetMGM >

Take a look at the UFC Vegas full fight card here:

Main Card (ESPN+, UFC On Fight Pass, 4 PM ET, 10 PM CET)

Heavyweight (265): Alexander Volkov (34-10-0) vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik (12-3-0)

Featherweight (145): Dan Ige (15-5-0) vs. Movsar Evloev (15-0-0)

Featherweight (145): Mike Trizano (9-2-0) vs. Lucas Almeida (13-1-0)

Flyweight (125): Poliana Botelho (8-4-0) vs. Karine Silva (14-4-0)

Light Heavyweight (205): Alonzo Menifield (11-3-0) vs. Askar Mozharov (25-7-0)

Strawweight (115): Felice Herrig (14-9-0) vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz (12-7-0)

Bet on MMA With BetMGM >

Prelims (ESPN+, UFC On Fight Pass, 1 PM ET, 7 PM CET)

Lightweight (155): Joe Solecki (11-3-0) vs. Alex da Silva (21-3-0)

Featherweight (145): Damon Jackson (20-4-1) vs. Daniel Argueta (8-0-0)

Flyweight (125): Ode Osbourne (10-4-0) vs. Zarrukh Adashev (4-3-0)

Lightweight (155): Benoit Saint-Denis (8-1-0) vs. Niklas Stolze (12-5-0)

Bantamweight (135): Tony Gravely (22-7-0) vs. Johnny Munoz Jr. (11-1-0)

Flyweight (125): Jeff Molina (10-2-0) vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov (14-6-0)

Welterweight (170): Andreas Michalidis (13-5-0) vs. Rinat Fakhretdinov (20-2-0)

Flyweight (125): Erin Blanchfield (8-1-0) vs. JJ Aldrich (11-4-0)

Don’t judge the book by its cover, there are no stars on this card, but you’ll very likely see a lot of stoppages! Tune on your androids, PCs, and TVs at 1 PM ET on Saturday and enjoy another lovely night of fighting!