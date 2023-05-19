UFC Payouts: Dern And Hill To Expect Big Paydays

This weekend's UFC action should be great entertainment for the fans, and the UFC payouts should be good for the fighters.

UFC Vegas 73 is some can't-miss action; Dern vs Hill is an awesome and intriguing fight, heavy hitters like Michael Johnson and Andre Fialho are on the card, and there's much more. But, before we get to the action tomorrow night, let's look at past fight purses and see what the fighters of UFC Fight Night 224 should be making.

UFC Payout: Mackenzie Dern's Prize Money

Dern has had some huge wins in the UFC. As a result, her income has been rather attractive. With a base pay of six-figures in her last bout, Dern should be looking at a payout around the neighborhood of $155,000 for this fight. With a background in jiu jitsu and a penchant for the finish, Mackenzie had a built-in audience moving to MMA.

Further, she's just fun to watch! Always down to scrap and a wizard on the ground, Dern's game plan consists of being entertaining and seeing what works first between the takedowns or the hands. She puts fans in seats and she gets paid accordingly, so a pay of $155,000 or more for this main event spot is deserved.

UFC Payout: Angela Hill's Prize Money

Angela Hill is sort of the Donald Cerrone of the female fighters. For awhile there, it seemed that she was on every other card. She's fought in the UFC 14 times since the beginning of 2019. Those are some impressive numbers. Another impressive thing about her is how durable she is. With a gritty and high-endurance style, it's no wonder that she's a hard fighter to put away.

With her activity and being a woman of the company, Hill has a pretty nice base pay in her UFC fights. Also in the six-figure club, Hill's tenure, activity, and wins have earned her the big bucks. Should her previous pay give us any idea of what she'll be taking home, it's looking like she'll be making about $130,000 for her base pay.

UFC Vegas 73 Main Card Purses

Now that we've talked about the two marquee names that make up our main event, let's discuss the rest of the main card. With some big names and active fighters here, we won't be seeing a lot of the early base pay being dealt out for this main card. Though this certainly isn't PPV level in terms of star power, the main card consists of well-known fighters and ones that have worked their way into the higher pay grades.

Base Payouts For The Main Card

Mackenzie Dern – $155,000

Angela Hill – $130,000

Edmen Shahbazyn -$80,000

Anthony Hernandez – $42,000

Emily Ducote – $26,000

Lupita Godinez – $45,000

Andre Fialho – $35,000

Joaquin Buckley – $80,000

Michael Johnson – 120,000

Diego Ferreira – $71,000

All of these numbers are in the ballpark of the fighter's most recent base pays and incentive pay. Payouts are subject to change with win bonuses, post-fight bonuses, and whatever sponsorship deals the fighters may have going on. With the weigh ins going over smoothly and the media work done for now, all we've got left is the action. Next up, fight day!