Worldwide

UFC Payouts: Dern And Hill To Expect Big Paydays

Worldwide

UFC Weigh In Results: Dern And Hill Are On Weight And Ready For War

Worldwide

Chantelle Cameron vs Katie Taylor: Preview & Prediction Ahead of Katie Taylor's Long-Awaited Homecoming Fight

Worldwide

Ryan Garcia New Trainer Derrick James Confident the Fit Is Right

Worldwide

Katie Taylor Chantelle Cameron Presser Recap

Worldwide

Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko: Prediction Panel Special

Worldwide

UFC 292: An Early Look At Sterling vs O'Malley's Promising Title Fight

Worldwide

An Early Look At UFC 291: Gaethje vs Poirier II - One Of The Greatest Cards Ever

Worldwide

Devin Haney vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko: Behind the Hype

Worldwide

Francis Ngannou Is Finally Signed: Exciting Details Of His PFL Contract

Worldwide

UFC Payouts: Dern And Hill To Expect Big Paydays

Published

16 mins ago

on

UFC Payouts: Dern And Hill To Expect Big Paydays

This weekend's UFC action should be great entertainment for the fans, and the UFC payouts should be good for the fighters.

UFC Vegas 73 is some can't-miss action; Dern vs Hill is an awesome and intriguing fight, heavy hitters like Michael Johnson and Andre Fialho are on the card, and there's much more. But, before we get to the action tomorrow night, let's look at past fight purses and see what the fighters of UFC Fight Night 224 should be making.

UFC Payout: Mackenzie Dern's Prize Money

Dern has had some huge wins in the UFC. As a result, her income has been rather attractive. With a base pay of six-figures in her last bout, Dern should be looking at a payout around the neighborhood of $155,000 for this fight. With a background in jiu jitsu and a penchant for the finish, Mackenzie had a built-in audience moving to MMA.

Further, she's just fun to watch! Always down to scrap and a wizard on the ground, Dern's game plan consists of being entertaining and seeing what works first between the takedowns or the hands. She puts fans in seats and she gets paid accordingly, so a pay of $155,000 or more for this main event spot is deserved.

UFC Payout: Angela Hill's Prize Money

UFC payouts

Angela Hill is sort of the Donald Cerrone of the female fighters. For awhile there, it seemed that she was on every other card. She's fought in the UFC 14 times since the beginning of 2019. Those are some impressive numbers. Another impressive thing about her is how durable she is. With a gritty and high-endurance style, it's no wonder that she's a hard fighter to put away.

With her activity and being a woman of the company, Hill has a pretty nice base pay in her UFC fights. Also in the six-figure club, Hill's tenure, activity, and wins have earned her the big bucks. Should her previous pay give us any idea of what she'll be taking home, it's looking like she'll be making about $130,000 for her base pay.

UFC Vegas 73 Main Card Purses

Now that we've talked about the two marquee names that make up our main event, let's discuss the rest of the main card. With some big names and active fighters here, we won't be seeing a lot of the early base pay being dealt out for this main card. Though this certainly isn't PPV level in terms of star power, the main card consists of well-known fighters and ones that have worked their way into the higher pay grades.

Base Payouts For The Main Card

  • Mackenzie Dern – $155,000
  • Angela Hill – $130,000
  • Edmen Shahbazyn -$80,000
  • Anthony Hernandez – $42,000
  • Emily Ducote – $26,000
  • Lupita Godinez – $45,000
  • Andre Fialho – $35,000
  • Joaquin Buckley – $80,000
  • Michael Johnson – 120,000
  • Diego Ferreira – $71,000

All of these numbers are in the ballpark of the fighter's most recent base pays and incentive pay. Payouts are subject to change with win bonuses, post-fight bonuses, and whatever sponsorship deals the fighters may have going on. With the weigh ins going over smoothly and the media work done for now, all we've got left is the action. Next up, fight day!

Related Topics:

Erik is a long-time MMA fan and writer. Ever since catching some Chael Sonnen trash talk on a commercial, he's been hooked on the sport. Erik spent a lot of time writing while attending college at Wichita State University. Now, he spends his time covering the sport of MMA, training in BJJ here and there, and occasionally hitting skateparks!

Continue Reading