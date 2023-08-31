UFC Paris Payouts: Some Big Fighters, Some Big Checks

We've taken a look at the estimated numbers and the UFC Paris payouts are looking pretty good! Headlined by former title challenger, Ciryl Gane and the surging Sergey Spivak, this is a clash that'll determine who may be next for a title shot in the heavyweight division. The title is on the line as Jon Jones takes on Stipe Miocic.

The clear next contender for the title is Sergei Pavlovich, who is set to be the backup fighter for Jones vs Miocic. We've also got guys like Tom Aspinall, who is very much in the title picture, and Jailton Almeida, a fighter who is quickly entering the peripherals of the top five. So, with heavy implications on Gane vs Spivak, let's talk about the fighter pay for this event.

UFC Paris Payouts: Six-Figure Payouts for the Main Event

Ciryl Gane has had nothing but big fights since about 2020. However, his last three were huge; ‘Bon Gamin' lost to Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones but had a win against Tai Tuivasa in between those two shortcomings. Though he's 1-2 in his last three, he's taking on the big fights and the scary opponents, which is why he's more than deserving of his $350,000 base pay and $11,000 incentive pay for this weekend.

His opponent, looking to spoil Gane's hometown triumph, is also securing a pretty sizeable bag. $150,000 with an $11,000 incentive pay, per sources. Of course, these numbers are subject to change with post-fight bonuses and whatever sponsorship money may be flowing in. UFC fighter pay is always a hot topic, but these numbers seem pretty fair so far.

UFC Fighter Pay: What Will Namajunas and Fiorot Make?

The former strawweight queen, Rose Namajunas, will return to action as she moves up to the flyweight division. She's gone on record saying that the weight cut has been getting rougher and rougher as she ages and grows, so the move up to 125lbs was inevitable. Though this isn't a title fight or a five-round fight like she's used to, this is a huge test she needs to pass.

Manon Fiorot is 10-1, having only lost her professional debut. Her ten-fight winning streak is as impressive, meaning that it's a bit hard for her to find fights. Well, ‘Thug' Rose is here and hoping to take a spot in the rankings as she chases the throne in a new division. Fioret is cashing in here with a $81 guaranteed salary.

The former champion is the bread winner in this fight, though. She'll be receiving a $200,000 base pay and an $11,000 fight incentive pay. Her last performance may not have been the best, but we need to remember that she's one of the most electrifying fighters in the UFC and her pay reflects that fact. Fiorot is a very dangerous fighter, though. Expect fireworks.

UFC Paris Payouts: What Will the Rest of the Card Make?

The UFC fighter pay for the rest of the UFC Paris main card is pretty solid! We've got a lot of big names and fighters that'll pump of the Paris crowd. With good quality comes good paydays. Let's take a look at the base pays for the rest of the main card. And, again, these numbers are all subject to change, hopefully for the better.

Ciryl Gane – $361,000

Sergey Spivak – $161,000

Rose Namajunas – $211,000

Maron Fiorot – $81,000

Benoit Saint-Denis – $34,500

Thiago Moises – $96,000

Volkan Oezdemir – $86,000

Bogdan Guskov – $16,000

William Gomis – $16,000

Yanis Ghemmouri – $16,000

Morgan Charriere – $16,000

Manolo Zecchini – $16,000

That's what the main card is looking like, fighter-wise and pay-wise. There are some great talents on this card and we hope that everyone makes enough money to be solid after the fights are over. UFC Fighter pay has been a huge topic for quite sometime. The UFC has seemed, at times, unfair to fighters.

But, as the sport grows, we hope that the pay structure benefits the fighters more and more as time passes by. This isn't a part-time job, this is a full-time commitment for a young man's game; fighters deserve to make enough money to better transition into retirement as father time starts to weigh on the fighting career.

UFC Fight Night 226: Get Familiar With these Fighters

This is an event you don't want to miss. It's easy to look ahead and get excited for UFC 293, but this card has all of the ingredients to be an absolute banger. High-intensity fighters, great strikers and grapplers, and some solid debutants — you really don't want to miss out on the action in France this weekend!