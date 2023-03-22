Fury-Usyk Negotiation Update: Ridiculous and Boring

Tom Aspinall is a heavyweight mixed martial artist who fights under the UFC umbrella. The practitioner weighed in on the world of boxing, after news dropped that the planned Tyson Fury v Oleksandr Usyk battle on April 29 won’t be occurring on that date.

“If the Furys and Usyks were in the UFC they'd have fought at least once, maybe even twice already,” Aspinall told Best Gambling Sites.

“It's ridiculous. I don't know whose fault it is, but it just makes the sport so boring. Just get on with it and crack on,” continued the fighter, who used to spar with Tyson Fury.

Man isn’t wrong, when he says “just get on with it.” Now, about the Fury-Usyk flirtation without consummation situation being “boring,” well, he’s not wrong there either.

Fury fight negotiations have in recent years gotten more like this, with drama playing out in the press which to be frank isn’t all that dramatic.

Thus, I chose to pretty much tune out the back n forth about this April date… and don’t regret it, as it looks like coverage of a fight that will happen later rather than sooner was much ado about nothing much.

Aspinall continued: “The UFC has competitive fights from top to bottom on the card, from the prelims to the main event, every single fight is evenly matched. We have regular shows every week, we kept going through the pandemic, it's just way more exciting,” he said.

“Boxing puts 12 guys on a card but there's only one real fight. The other 11 fights are guys fighting punch bags. They may as well be punch bags. One fight is semi-evenly matched and the other 11 are pointless, whereas in the UFC, you don’t know what you're going to get.“