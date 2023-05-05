Worldwide

UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo Odds - Cejudo Remains a Slight Favorite

Worldwide

Canelo vs Ryder: Prediction Page

Worldwide

WrestleMania Backlash 2023 Prediction: Fight Previews, Betting Odds and Tips

Worldwide

Gervonta Davis Sentenced to House Arrest in Baltimore Friday

Worldwide

UFC Weigh In Results: Sterling vs Cejudo Good to Go For UFC 288 Title Fight

Worldwide

John Ryder, Read This! 5 Examples of UK Boxers Fighting in Mexico

Worldwide

UFC 288 Press Conference: No Love Lost Between Sterling and Cejudo

Worldwide

Saul Canelo Alvarez Top 3 Triumphs

Worldwide

Ryan Garcia A Quitter? Tim Bradley Says He Is, Debate Continues

Worldwide

Zhang Zhilei 40th Birthday Wish: Tyson Fury Fight

Worldwide

UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo Odds – Cejudo Remains a Slight Favorite

Published

2 mins ago

on

UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo Odds – Cejudo Remains a Slight Favorite

We're so, so close to UFC 288! Here, we'll get you in the know about the Sterling vs Cejudo odds. Who's expected to win, when, and how — all of that information will be found here.

What do you get when you pit two of the best bantamweights of all time against one another? You get a can't-miss fight that's very close on the betting odds. Here, we'll dive into the numbers so you know how the oddsmakers see the fight playing out.

It goes without saying that MMA is a very volatile sport and anything can happen at any moment. But, the betting numbers are a great indicator as to what to expect. So, let's get into these numbers and see what we should expect for UFC 288.

UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo Odds – Moneyline

Sterling vs Cejudo odds

Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo are two winners. They both have looked very incredible at the top of the heap. It's easy picturing either Sterling or Cejudo winning, but it's pretty hard to picture either of them losing.

DraftKings

Aljamain Sterling +100

Henry Cejudo -120

BET WITH DRAFTKINGS

BetMGM

Aljamain Sterling +100

Henry Cejudo -124

BET WITH BETMGM

Aljamain Sterling +100

Henry Cejudo -124

BET WITH BETRIVERS

All around, the bookies have Cejudo as a very slight favorite to take the bantamweight title back. Triple C hasn't lost since 2016, but he hasn't fought since 2020. Despite the hiatus, the MMA fans know that he's been working, so this isn't exactly the former champ hopping off of the couch and going straight into camp.

UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo Odds – Method of Victory

So, Henry Cejudo is the slight favorite to win. But, what's the most likely outcome of how Cejudo or Sterling will win?

DraftKings

Sterling via KO/TKO +900

Sterling via submission +400

Sterling via decision +225

Cejudo via KO/TKO +330

Cejudo via submission +1400

Cejudo via decision +225

BET WITH DRAFTKINGS

BetMGM

Sterling via KO/TKO +800

Sterling via submission +350

Sterling via decision +225

Cejudo via KO/TKO +200

Cejudo via submission +1400

Cejudo via decision +350

BET WITH BETMGM

Sterling via KO/TKO +1050

Sterling via submission +430

Sterling via decision +225

Cejudo via KO/TKO +360

Cejudo via submission +1500

Cejudo via decision +225

BET WITH BETRIVERS

Should there be a finish, the most likely end of the fight via these odds would be Cejudo via KO/TKO. However, it's not out of the question that Sterling backpacks Henry and manages to find his forearm under the chin. A submission win for Sterling around the neighborhood of +350.

UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo Odds – Round to Win

As we know now, the Sterling vs Cejudo odds favor this fight going the distance. But, you never really know. With a combined 19-finshes between the two main event fighters, it's not a farfetched thought to think this one won't see the judges.

DraftKings

Sterling round 1 +800

Sterling round 2 +1200

Sterling round 3 +1600

Sterling round 4 +2200

Sterling round 5 +2800

Cejudo round 1 +900

Cejudo round 2 +1100

Cejudo round 3 +1400

Cejudo round 4 +2000

Cejudo round 5 +2500

BET WITH DRAFTKINGS

BetMGM

Sterling round 1 +850

Sterling round 2 +1100

Sterling round 3 +1400

Sterling round 4 +2000

Sterling round 5 +2500

Cejudo round 1 +900

Cejudo round 2 +1400 

Cejudo round 3 +1800

Cejudo round 4 +2200

Cejudo round 5 +2800

BET WITH BETMGM

Sterling round 1 +1050

Sterling round 2 +1200

Sterling round 3 +1800

Sterling round 4 2400

Sterling round 5 +2900

Cejudo round 1 +1100

Cejudo round 2 +1300

Cejudo round 3 +1700

Cejudo round 4 +2000

Cejudo round 5 +24000

BET WITH BETRIVERS

As we can see, both fighters, if they're to get a finish, are favored to do so in the first round. As the fight plays out, the numbers show that it's increasingly more likely that the fight will go all five rounds. Of course, the odds we saw from the method of victory already leaned toward the judges being needed, but a good amount of people have put their money on a first round stoppage.

Sterling vs Cejudo: What's Expected?

The speculation is in the numbers. Henry Cejudo is barely a favorite, and Sterling will relish the role of underdog. Fighting in his own backyard, this victory will be especially sweet should Sterling retain his 135lb title. Both Henry and Sterling have only been finished once, so that's definitely playing a roll in the odds here.

However, should Sterling stop the fight, it's looking like people are thinking that he'll be the first to submit the Olympian. Sterling is incredible at what he does — he grabs a leg, takes the back, and stays there until the round ends or the neck presents itself. Despite the background Cejudo has, it's safe to say that he's never fought anyone quite like Sterling,

It's very hard to take the back of a fighter with a 93% takedown defense, and that's something that Sterling will have to deal with in his own unique and crafty way. Another thing is that Sterling is a big bantamweight and Cejudo spent a lot of his career as a flyweight. He has missed weight there and he has since put on weight. But, if we're talking natural frames, it seems like Sterling has the advantage there.

What's in it for the winner?

Sean O'Malley is what's in it for the winner! Both Sterling and Cejudo have the exact same path panned out for if they win this fight; take the belt, beat up Sean O'Malley, go up in weight and fight Alexander Volkanovski should he get through Yair Rodriguez. Sterling would ike to leave the division and let his teammate, Merab Dvalishvili, clean house. Cejudo wants to add a belt in a third weight class to his resume.

Featherweight is a super stacked division, too. There are so many killers at the top of that division, but by the time Sterling or Cejudo fight O'Malley, we can only be hopeful that it's a fair time for the UFC 288 main event winner to skip the line and challenge whoever has the belt up at 145lbs.

UFC 288, You Can't Miss This

The entire UFC 288 card is incredible. From the first prelim to the main event I covered, there isn't a single fight that looks boring. Check back in with us tomorrow to catch the live play-by-play and updates for the main card!

Related Topics:

Erik is a long-time MMA fan and writer. Ever since catching some Chael Sonnen trash talk on a commercial, he's been hooked on the sport. Erik spent a lot of time writing while attending college at Wichita State University. Now, he spends his time covering the sport of MMA, training in BJJ here and there, and occasionally hitting skateparks!

Continue Reading