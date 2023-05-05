UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo Odds – Cejudo Remains a Slight Favorite

We're so, so close to UFC 288! Here, we'll get you in the know about the Sterling vs Cejudo odds. Who's expected to win, when, and how — all of that information will be found here.

What do you get when you pit two of the best bantamweights of all time against one another? You get a can't-miss fight that's very close on the betting odds. Here, we'll dive into the numbers so you know how the oddsmakers see the fight playing out.

It goes without saying that MMA is a very volatile sport and anything can happen at any moment. But, the betting numbers are a great indicator as to what to expect. So, let's get into these numbers and see what we should expect for UFC 288.

UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo Odds – Moneyline

Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo are two winners. They both have looked very incredible at the top of the heap. It's easy picturing either Sterling or Cejudo winning, but it's pretty hard to picture either of them losing.

Aljamain Sterling +100 Henry Cejudo -120
Aljamain Sterling +100 Henry Cejudo -124
Aljamain Sterling +100 Henry Cejudo -124

All around, the bookies have Cejudo as a very slight favorite to take the bantamweight title back. Triple C hasn't lost since 2016, but he hasn't fought since 2020. Despite the hiatus, the MMA fans know that he's been working, so this isn't exactly the former champ hopping off of the couch and going straight into camp.

UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo Odds – Method of Victory

So, Henry Cejudo is the slight favorite to win. But, what's the most likely outcome of how Cejudo or Sterling will win?

Sterling via KO/TKO +900 Sterling via submission +400 Sterling via decision +225 Cejudo via KO/TKO +330 Cejudo via submission +1400 Cejudo via decision +225
Sterling via KO/TKO +800 Sterling via submission +350 Sterling via decision +225 Cejudo via KO/TKO +200 Cejudo via submission +1400 Cejudo via decision +350
Sterling via KO/TKO +1050 Sterling via submission +430 Sterling via decision +225 Cejudo via KO/TKO +360 Cejudo via submission +1500 Cejudo via decision +225

Should there be a finish, the most likely end of the fight via these odds would be Cejudo via KO/TKO. However, it's not out of the question that Sterling backpacks Henry and manages to find his forearm under the chin. A submission win for Sterling around the neighborhood of +350.

UFC 288: Sterling vs Cejudo Odds – Round to Win

As we know now, the Sterling vs Cejudo odds favor this fight going the distance. But, you never really know. With a combined 19-finshes between the two main event fighters, it's not a farfetched thought to think this one won't see the judges.

Sterling round 1 +800 Sterling round 2 +1200 Sterling round 3 +1600 Sterling round 4 +2200 Sterling round 5 +2800 Cejudo round 1 +900 Cejudo round 2 +1100 Cejudo round 3 +1400 Cejudo round 4 +2000 Cejudo round 5 +2500
Sterling round 1 +850 Sterling round 2 +1100 Sterling round 3 +1400 Sterling round 4 +2000 Sterling round 5 +2500 Cejudo round 1 +900 Cejudo round 2 +1400 Cejudo round 3 +1800 Cejudo round 4 +2200 Cejudo round 5 +2800
Sterling round 1 +1050 Sterling round 2 +1200 Sterling round 3 +1800 Sterling round 4 2400 Sterling round 5 +2900 Cejudo round 1 +1100 Cejudo round 2 +1300 Cejudo round 3 +1700 Cejudo round 4 +2000 Cejudo round 5 +24000

As we can see, both fighters, if they're to get a finish, are favored to do so in the first round. As the fight plays out, the numbers show that it's increasingly more likely that the fight will go all five rounds. Of course, the odds we saw from the method of victory already leaned toward the judges being needed, but a good amount of people have put their money on a first round stoppage.

Sterling vs Cejudo: What's Expected?

The speculation is in the numbers. Henry Cejudo is barely a favorite, and Sterling will relish the role of underdog. Fighting in his own backyard, this victory will be especially sweet should Sterling retain his 135lb title. Both Henry and Sterling have only been finished once, so that's definitely playing a roll in the odds here.

However, should Sterling stop the fight, it's looking like people are thinking that he'll be the first to submit the Olympian. Sterling is incredible at what he does — he grabs a leg, takes the back, and stays there until the round ends or the neck presents itself. Despite the background Cejudo has, it's safe to say that he's never fought anyone quite like Sterling,

It's very hard to take the back of a fighter with a 93% takedown defense, and that's something that Sterling will have to deal with in his own unique and crafty way. Another thing is that Sterling is a big bantamweight and Cejudo spent a lot of his career as a flyweight. He has missed weight there and he has since put on weight. But, if we're talking natural frames, it seems like Sterling has the advantage there.

What's in it for the winner?

Sean O'Malley is what's in it for the winner! Both Sterling and Cejudo have the exact same path panned out for if they win this fight; take the belt, beat up Sean O'Malley, go up in weight and fight Alexander Volkanovski should he get through Yair Rodriguez. Sterling would ike to leave the division and let his teammate, Merab Dvalishvili, clean house. Cejudo wants to add a belt in a third weight class to his resume.

Featherweight is a super stacked division, too. There are so many killers at the top of that division, but by the time Sterling or Cejudo fight O'Malley, we can only be hopeful that it's a fair time for the UFC 288 main event winner to skip the line and challenge whoever has the belt up at 145lbs.

UFC 288, You Can't Miss This

The entire UFC 288 card is incredible. From the first prelim to the main event I covered, there isn't a single fight that looks boring. Check back in with us tomorrow to catch the live play-by-play and updates for the main card!