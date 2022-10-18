UFC 280 Card: Oliveira Vs Makhachev UFC Abu Dhabi Full Card

After a pretty much entertaining UFC Vegas 62 card, UFC travels across the pond for a PPV event in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The UFC fight card is headlined by the lightweight title clash between grappling phenom Charles “Do Bronx” Oliveira and top control wrestling specialist Islam Makhachev.

But there are two more high-level bouts you should pay attention to. The first one is the bantamweight title bout between Aljamain Sterling and TJ Dillashaw.

The second one is another high-level 135-pound combat between fan-favorite Sean O’Malley and superb pressure boxer Petr Yan.

UFC 280 Fight Card Date And Time

The UFC Abu Dhabi card will happen on October 22, 2022, but the prelims start around 10 PM ET (4 PM CET), while the UFC fight card time for the main card is 2 PM ET (8 PM CET). Finally another great for the European fans of the fastest-growing sport in the world!

UFC Full Fight Card

Two of the best bantamweights we have 𝐄𝐕𝐄𝐑 seen enter, but only 𝐎𝐍𝐄 will leave champion 🏆 [ #UFC280 | Prelims 11am ET on ESPNews | Main Card 2pm ET LIVE on @ESPNPlus PPV ] pic.twitter.com/WSPip0qDRb — UFC (@ufc) October 18, 2022

Here is a brief look at the UFC full fight card this weekend. Two title bouts and many potential high-level wars. Prelims are way stronger compared to some UFC fight night lineups.

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV, 2 PM ET, 8 PM CET)

UFC Lightweight Championship: Charles Oliveira (33-8-0) vs. Islam Makhachev (22-1-0)

UFC Bantamweight Championship: Aljamain Sterling (21-3-0) vs. T.J. Dillashaw (17-4-0)

Bantamweight: Petr Yan (16-3-0) vs. Sean O'Malley (15-1-0)

Lightweight: Beneil Dariush (21-4-1) vs. Mateusz Gamrot (21-1-0)

Flyweight: Katlyn Chookagian (18-4-0) vs. Manon Fiorot (9-1-0)

UFC 280 Card Prelims (ESPNews, ESPN+, UFC On Fight Pass, 10 AM ET, 4 PM CET)

Welterweight: Belal Muhammad (21-3-0) vs. Sean Brady (15-0-0)

Middleweight: Makhmud Muradov (25-7-0) vs. Caio Borralho (12-1-0)

Light Heavyweight: Volkan Oezdemir (18-6-0) vs. Nikita Krylov (28-9-0)

Featherweight: Zubaira Tukhugov (20-5-1) vs. Lucas Almeida (14-1-0)

Lightweight: Yamato Nishikawa (21-3-6) vs. Magomed Mustafaev (14-4-0)

Welterweight: Abubakar Nurmagomedov (16-3-1) vs. Gadzhi Omargadzhiev (13-1-0)

Middleweight: Armen Petrosyan (6-2-0) vs. AJ Dobson (6-1-0)

Flyweight: Muhammad Mokaev (7-0-0) vs. Malcolm Gordon (14-5-0)

Bantamweight: Lina Länsberg (10-6-0) vs. Karol Rosa (15-4-0)

Which Fight Should I Pay Attention To At UFC 280?

One thing is certain, Charles Oliveira Vs Islam Makhachev’s fight card is stacked from top to bottom! Wrestling phenom Muhammad Mokaev will try to continue his undefeated streak, while Abubakar Nurmagomedov will have to battle hard to crush Gadzhi Omargadzhiev.

These two bouts are the diamonds of the prelims, alongside Oezdemir Vs Krylov and Belal Muhammad Vs Sean Brady.

Beneil Dariush vs Mateusz Gamrot is a 50/50 fight as both warriors are superb on the ground. Yan vs O’Malley is a clash of styles, as a superb kicker meets the guy with the deadliest punches and pressure in the whole division.

You can expect a technical war between Aljamain Sterling and TJ Dillashaw. TJ likes to engage and throw heavy strikes, but Aljo moves like a cat and cuts angles, so it is impossible against him. If you like long wars, give this bout a shot.

The main event is awesome – BJJ vs wrestling. Oliveira has the greatest number of submission victories under his belt in the history of UFC, while Makhachev wants to pin him to the ground by any means necessary. Let’s see whether Olives is going to parry the most dominant wrestler in the 155!

Turn on your PC/TV at 10 PM ET on Saturday and enjoy watching UFC 280, this is probably the greatest card this year!