Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury: Live Stream, Fight Card & Betting Odds

We are now officially into Jake Paul (6-0) vs. Tommy Fury (8-0) fight week, and NYFights will have full coverage of the event, which will be live on ESPN+ PPV. This is the third attempt at the fight, and hopefully, they will make it to fight night this time. Paul has more on the line as he has to continue to win in order to keep these shows going, while Fury isn’t really known as a fighter and is benefiting from the popularity of his last name and his role in a reality tv series. The fight is scheduled for eight rounds or less and will take place at the Diriyah Arena in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.

Although most of the names on the card aren’t fighters who fans are interested in seeing, the co-main event is an actual WBC cruiserweight title fight between Badou Jack (27-3-3) and Junior Makabu (29-2). Although Makabu is the champ, Jack is the more known fighter and will more than likely be the favorite in this one. It’ll be an interesting bout and one that should set up the main event nicely between Paul and Fury.

JAKE PAUL VS. TOMMY FURY BETTING ODDS

Per Bet365, Jake Paul is the favorite at -163, and Tommy Fury is the underdog at +130.

JAKE PAUL VS. TOMMY FURY DATE, START TIME

Date: Sunday, February 26

Sunday, February 26 Main card: 2 p.m. ET/ 11 a.m. PT

2 p.m. ET/ 11 a.m. PT Main event ringwalks (approx): 5 p.m. ET/ 2 p.m. PT

These timings could change due to the length of the undercard fights.

WHAT CHANNEL/STREAM IS PAUL VS. FURY?

U.S.: ESPN+ PPV ($49.99)

ESPN+ PPV ($49.99) U.K.: BT Sport Box Office

JAKE PAUL VS. TOMMY FURY FIGHT CARD