Connect with us

Betting Boxing Betting UAE Worldwide

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury: Live Stream, Fight Card & Betting Odds

UFC & MMA Betting

UFC Fight Night 219: Andrade vs Blanchfield Predictions, Betting Odds & Analysis

Betting Boxing Betting USA Worldwide

Rey Vargas vs. O'Shaquie Foster: Weigh-In Results & Betting Odds

UFC & MMA Betting Worldwide

UFC 284: Makhachev vs Volkanovski Preview, Predictions & Betting Odds

Betting Boxing Betting USA Worldwide

Rey Vargas vs. O'Shaquie Foster: Preview, Prediction & Betting Odds

Betting Boxing Betting USA Worldwide

Rey Vargas vs. O'Shaquie Foster: Betting Odds, Live Stream & Fight Card

UFC & MMA Betting

UFC Fight Night 218 Odds: Main Card, Prelims, Analysis and Predictions

UFC & MMA Betting

Lewis vs. Spivac Prediction: UFC Fight Night 218 Betting Odds and Picks

UFC & MMA Betting

All You Need to Know About UFC Fight Night: Events, Predictions

UFC & MMA Betting

MMA Predictions [auto_last_update format="Y" before=""]: betting picks for MMA Fights

Betting

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury: Live Stream, Fight Card & Betting Odds

Published

10 hours ago

on

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury: Live Stream, Fight Card & Betting Odds

We are now officially into Jake Paul (6-0) vs. Tommy Fury (8-0) fight week, and NYFights will have full coverage of the event, which will be live on ESPN+ PPV. This is the third attempt at the fight, and hopefully, they will make it to fight night this time. Paul has more on the line as he has to continue to win in order to keep these shows going, while Fury isn’t really known as a fighter and is benefiting from the popularity of his last name and his role in a reality tv series. The fight is scheduled for eight rounds or less and will take place at the Diriyah Arena in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.

Prediction 1

Paul to Win

-163

BET HERE >

Odds from

Prediction 2

Fury to Win

+130

BET HERE >

Odds from

Although most of the names on the card aren’t fighters who fans are interested in seeing, the co-main event is an actual WBC cruiserweight title fight between Badou Jack (27-3-3) and Junior Makabu (29-2). Although Makabu is the champ, Jack is the more known fighter and will more than likely be the favorite in this one. It’ll be an interesting bout and one that should set up the main event nicely between Paul and Fury.

JAKE PAUL VS. TOMMY FURY BETTING ODDS

Per Bet365, Jake Paul is the favorite at -163, and Tommy Fury is the underdog at +130.

JAKE PAUL VS. TOMMY FURY DATE, START TIME

  • Date: Sunday, February 26  
  • Main card: 2 p.m. ET/ 11 a.m. PT  
  • Main event ringwalks (approx): 5 p.m. ET/ 2 p.m. PT

These timings could change due to the length of the undercard fights.

WHAT CHANNEL/STREAM IS PAUL VS. FURY?

  • U.S.: ESPN+ PPV ($49.99)
  • U.K.:  BT Sport Box Office

JAKE PAUL VS. TOMMY FURY FIGHT CARD

  • Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury
  • Ilunga Makabu vs. Badou Jack; WBC cruiserweight title
  • Ashton Sylve vs. Maxwell Awuku; lightweight

Related Topics:

Born and raised in the Bronx, New York City, Abe grew up in a family who were and still are die-hard boxing fans. He started contributing boxing articles to NYF in 2017. Abe through his hard work, has made his way up the ranks and is now the editor at NYFights. He is also a member of the Boxing Writers Association of America (BWAA).

Continue Reading