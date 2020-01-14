Tureano Johnson Would Be Happy To Test Jaime Munguia

Tureano Johnson has raised his hand, volunteered for duty. When Jamie Munguia is ready to select his next foe, for his second outing at middleweight, the Bahaminan boxer said he’s up to the task.

“I’d prefer Jermall Charlo first, then Mungia,” the 35 year old Johnson told me. “But if I could get Mungia next, it would still be great. I’ve got something for both of them. Like Charlo, Mungia is protected from fighters like me.”

“Fighters like,” meaning what, I asked.

“Fighters with the style and qualities like I possess present a great threat to fighters like Charlo and Mungia,” he shared.

“Only highlights I’ve seen from the Munguia fight,” which took place Saturday in Texas, with Spike O’Sullivan providing opposition, “from that, he is dominating with jabs.”

Readers, that one makes sense to me. You?