Trainer Bob Santos Thinks Very Best J Roc Doesn’t Beat Carlos Adames

Bless Bob Santos, he very quickly in the conversation reminded me why I like him.

Teofimo Lopez proved me wrong against Josh Taylor, the Cali native trainer told me, so props to him.

Santos, whose acumen at training fighters has spread internationally in the last year or so, told NYFights as part of a chat meant to address the chances of his fighter, Carlos Adames, going into battle on a Premier Boxing Champions card with Julian J Roc Williams on Saturday, in Minnesota, and on Showtime.

He prides himself on keeping it real, as much as possible, dispensing with BSing when possible.

Bob Santos Recognizes It Is A What Have You Done For Me Lately Society

He was in that mode while we discussed that majestic Teofimo Lopez performance on June 10 in NYC versus Josh Taylor.

We both agreed that garbage-judging is a severe impediment on the sport, and that Lopez proved a few things.

One, that folks are fickle—we tend to load too much import on what’s happened lately, and are quick to jump ship, maybe too quick, because we lean toward snap judgments rather than rigorous examination and patient pondering.

The subject was germane, maybe, to Santos’ task to come in NYC, cornering Adames to a win over solid vet Williams, an ex champ who knows it’s win or jet for him.

Ok, I asked, how pretty-certain are you that Adames beats J Roc? “I’m very confident. I think the very best J Roc, at his absolute best, never beats this Adames,” Santos, the 2022 Ring Trainer of the Year, told me.

And, if/when Adames wins, is a date with Jermall Charlo the goal? And is that “makable?”

“Anything’s possible,” said the bottom-liner Bob Santos.

Canelo versus Jermall seems to be more makable as of today, but we’ll say how it plays out.

Santos told me that he is no outsider looking in. He worked with Erislandy Lara, along with Ronnie Shields, in Texas, and knows quite well the arsenal possessed by Jermall, who is tutored by Shields.

We touched on that, and spoke on the fact that time away from the sports can be beneficial, as well as rust building.

J Roc Is A Vet..Is He Faded? Or Resurgent?

The task at hand is Williams, though. Bob Santos knows it’s possibly probable that J Roc is sharp, from knowing that he’s 33, and he needs to win here to make it to that next rung up, where he’s already been. He’s thinking Adames will face a J Roc akin to Teofimo on June 10, a rejuvenated athlete.

Going to 160 from 154 has been a massive plus for Adames, the trainer continued.

That carve down to 154 really sapped him, so, Santos said, he’s operating at a higher level than in some years past. “Carlos makes this weight comfortably,” Santos said. “I expect J Roc to put up a formidable fight, for as long as it is to be. We’re superior in hand speed, foot speed, punching power, etc. I can almost say with certainty, after this, J Roc is going to say, “I’ve never been in with a puncher like that.”

Basically, he thinks it probable that Team J Roc, including trainer Breadman Edwards, feels like they have to be perfect to win this fight. Tall order, its goes without saying.

The stakes he says, are this: Jermall Charlo is not atop the division any longer. In fact, RING has Adames as the No. 3 at 160, behind GGG and Alimkhanuly, with the RING title slot empty.

In other words, this division is quite ripe for someone to take the reins, inspire rooting passion, and elevate to the next level. Bob Santos seems pretty damn sure Adames is going to send notice that is his plan Saturday night in Minnesota.