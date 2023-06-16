Tim Tszyu Fights Mexican Vet Carlos Ocampo on Showtime

Tim Tszyu is back in the ring Saturday, as part of a Showtime double-header. The popular Aussie hitter meets vet Carlos Ocampo, from Mexico.

At a Thursday presser Tszyu (22-0, 16 KOs) said he plans to make Ocampo (34-2, 22 KOs) say “no más” when they meet on SHOWTIME BOXING INTERNATIONAL Saturday, June 17, live on SHOWTIME at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT for Tszyu’s WBO Junior Middleweight Interim Title from the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre in Broadbeach, Queensland, Australia in a Premier Boxing Champions event.

Tszyu put himself in the mode of Sugar Ray Leonard, with Roberto Durán when Durán waved off and quit their 1980 welterweight championship scrap, the ‘No Mas' fight.

Ocampo, for the record, has lost to Errol Spence and Sebastian Fundora, and holds a win over Mikael Zewski.

In his last outing, Tim Tszyu stopped Tony Harrison in round nine of their March 12 encounter. Click here to refresh your memory.

Aleem Tops Tim Tszyu Undercard

In the co-main event, Las Vegan Ra’eese Aleem (20-0, 12 KOs) meets Sam Goodman (14-0, 7 KOs) of Australia in a 12-round IBF 122-pound title eliminator.

Aleem is a Michigan native living in Vegas. He last gloved up in September 2022, scoring a UD victory over Mike Plania.

The event is promoted by No Limit Boxing and The Rose Brothers, in association with TGB Promotions.

Quotes From Tim Tszyu and Co. At Press Conference

Tim Tszyu

“I’ve had these two words of Spanish going through my mind: ‘No más.’ That’s the type of fight I intend to do. That’s my intention [to make him quit].

“Jermell Charlo is the No. 1 priority. That's the name that I want on my resume.

“As you play in video games, there's a big boss and you've got to get rid of all these little bosses on the way to the big boss. Ocampo is next, but Charlo is the big boss I've got my eyes on. I believe in myself. I believe in what I go through and I think the opportunity will come.

“My biggest growth is in managing my emotions. You’ll see on fight night. You’re going to see a guy who’s in total control. I feel like I’m mastering controlling my emotions, more than my skills or IQ in the ring. You’ll see what I mean.

“I think I’ve dealt with pressure my whole life so this is nothing. We do this for fun and for the love of the sport. I feel blessed to do this over and over, to be able to come to this press conference and build relationships, so there is no pressure.

“I’m not overlooking anyone. Every time I get into a fight, it’s the same thing for me. I train six hours a day nonstop, it doesn’t matter the opponent. He says I’m underestimating him but that’s complete nonsense. I respect the sport and I’m in the gym training every day.

“I think [my mentality] is just based on the position that I’m in. It’s got nothing to do with him. He’s a top fighter. Whoever they put in front of me I’ll annihilate them. If it’s King Kong or a shark or a pit bull. I’m coming back for another round.

“I think this will be my greatest victory.”

Carlos Ocampo

“I took the fight against Tim Tszyu because he represents an important challenge in my career. He is the one who holds the title today, and on June 18 he will understand what it is to meet a Mexican.

“I will beat Tim Tszyu, make no mistake. This has been the best preparation of my career. The sparring was better than that of many world champions and my work won’t be in vain even though I have to go to the other side of the world.

“We Mexicans are different. We are distinguished fighters, we are real, we come to fight. Here [in Mexico] boxers fight to win breakfast tomorrow and the rest of the world doesn't understand that. I'm going to fight to bring the title home.

“We'll see a war, if Tim wants it, and if he doesn't, I'll show him what it's like to have 10,000 people watching him go down at home.

“I will not be a defeated Mexican like the one his father saw, I will be Julio César Chávez in his prime, defeating Macho Camacho.

“I hope Tim's nightmares weren't as bad as the one awaiting him on fight day. I have extra space in my suitcase to take his title back to Mexico!”