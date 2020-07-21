Three Superstar Matches That Could Happen in 2021

The outbreak of coronavirus has been a testing time for professional athletes. In the world of boxing, several big name flights have been cancelled but there is light at the end of the tunnel.

As we enter the final few months of 2020 and move into 2021, we have the potential of some fantastic matches in the ring. There are 3 superstar matches in particular that could happen in 2021 including the meeting between Vasyl Lomachenko and Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis.

This has the makings of being a thrilling contest in the featherweight division. However, Lomachenko has other business to take care of prior to this potential fight with a match against Teofimo Lopez Jr. This fight was due to take place on May 30 at Madison Square Garden but has since been moved to October 3 at a different location yet to be determined at the time of writing.

It is thought this fight could take place in Las Vegas and that is where the potential meeting between Lomachenko and Davis could also be held. Davis has previously spoken about how he believes he would stop Lomachenko inside of 10 rounds. Speaking in regard to the bout, Davis said, “It’s not too many people out there that can, you know, stand toe-to-toe [with] me, especially at 130 or 135. I don’t see nobody standing toe-to-toe with me.”

Lomachenko is considered by many to be the best pound for pound boxer in the world, so it should be a thrilling night of action. Fans will not only be looking forward to the fight but will also be keen to back the boxer of their choice. The boxing odds with mybookie are very competitive and you will find several markets for boxing matches including Winner, Method of Victory, Round of Victory, Will the Fight Go the Distance and many more.

Moving on and we come to another highly anticipated contest for 2021 between Naoya Inoue and Zolani Tete. The latter, who is a South African fighter, is coming off the back of a defeat against John Riel Casimero In November 2019. Inoue on the other hand will be defending his unbeaten record having won all 19 of his professional bouts. The Japanese man most recently defeated Nonito Donaire to retain his IBF and The Ring bantamweight titles plus win the WBA (Super) bantamweight title.

Interestingly, it may turn out that Inoue first meets the man who recently defeated Tete prior to a fight with Tete himself. However, boxing fans are eager to see Tete and Inoue fight in what would be one of the three superstar matches to happen in 2021.

Another match with tremendous potential that could take place in 2021 is the middleweight contest between Callum Smith and Danny Jacobs. Speaking towards the end of April 2020, Jacobs said, “You are going to see the best version of Daniel Jacobs now and I’m looking at the likes of Callum and Billy Joe. Both of those fights make sense.”

Jacobs is clearly targeting Smith, who currently holds both the WBA (Super) and The Ring super-middleweight titles.

The British boxer is regarded by many as being the best super-middleweight in the world and had been in discussions to meet Canelo Alvarez.

However, it seems as though that match is someway off and therefore, we could be treated to a potentially explosive fight between Smith and Jacobs in 2021.

Lots to look forward to, after the coronavirus gets more so under control.