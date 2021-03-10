The Most Educated Boxers in Modern History 

Many world-renowned boxers showed interest in fighting in the ring when they were in high school. Soon after, they rose to the championship level and allocated much more of their time to training as opposed to book learning. They eventually settled for professional boxing and didn’t further their education.

Some were able to balance between the boxing ring and college learning. They created time for lessons, essay writing and boxing training. Today, they are respected internationally as boxers who prospered in the ring and in college. Here is a list of some of the most educated boxers.

Audley Harrison

Audley Harrison rose to fame after winning gold in the super heavyweight category in the 2000 Olympics held in Sydney. He was the first Briton to win the title. He had won other titles, like the 1997 super heavyweight amateur champion in Britain and he retained the title in the 1998 Commonwealth Games.

Despite the busy training schedules and traveling for boxing competitions, Audley Harrison managed to join Brunel University, England. In 1999, he made history after he graduated with a bachelor of science degree in Sports Science and Leisure Management.

Juan Diaz

Juan Diaz held three lightweight championships between 2007/2008. The titles were WBA, IBF and WBO. The American professional boxer held the International Boxing Organization title up to 2009.

The 37-year-old American champion loved education and enrolled for full classes at the University of Houston, Downtown, where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Political Science.

Students can learn a lesson from Juan Diaz, who balanced between boxing and education. They can enroll in boxing classes for students and start shaping their path to become the most educated boxers in history.

Essay help for future boxers

Students can balance education and boxing lessons. If they manage their time well, they can become world-renowned boxers, possibly. Balancing education and boxing lessons means you have to be sharp academically and do all class assignments on time. Class assignments help students improve their studying skills and they become better in essay writing.

Sometimes time becomes a limiting factor that can make students be overtaken by deadlines. Uk.Edubirdie provides a great solution because students can purchase an essay from their website 24/7. Their professional writers provide high-level writing assistance and the work is always spot on.

James Smith

James Smith, aka Bonecrusher Smith, was in the boxing limelight from the 1980s to 1999. The American boxing professional was the WBA heavyweight titleholder between 1986-1987. James Smith was not only famous in the boxing ring but also in the education field.

Several years before he joined boxing, he joined James Sprunt Community College and graduated with an associate degree in Business Administration. He later joined Shaw University, where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree.

DaVarryl Williamson

DaVarryl Williamson was born in Washington, DC and was in professional boxing between 1996 to 2000. He won amateur and professional titles along the way.

He was active in the boxing ring when he graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Wayne State College. DaVarryl Williamson had a burning desire to continue with education. He later advanced for his master’s at the North Michigan College.

Nathan Cleverly

Nathan Cleverly was active in boxing between 2005 – 2017. He held the WBO world champion title in the light heavyweight division between 2011 – 2013. He was also the WBA world champion between 2016 – 2017.

The professional boxer from Wales was not just famous in boxing history. He also rose in educational achievements. He joined Cardiff University and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics.

Laila Ali

Laila Ali is well known as an American TV personality. She was in professional boxing between 1999 – 2007. Born to the famous Muhammed Ali, the daughter of the Greatest worked hard in her education path.

Before becoming a professional fighter, she joined Santa Monica College and graduated with a degree in business. Laila Ali started boxing when she was 18 years and did her first professional fight at 21 years old. She was the WBC world super mid-weight champion between 2005 – 2007 and had held other titles like the WBF and IBA between 2002 – 2004.

In 2012, she received the ACCA Awakening Outstanding Contribution Award. After 2012, she spent more time on TV shows and quit professional boxing.

Conclusion

Although not all boxing professionals were keen to pursue higher education, many took an interest and pursued college education. They braved four years of intense college learning and boxing training, to emerge with degrees in various fields. Some returned to college and attained master’s degrees. University education helps mold professional players into men and women who can hold high positions in society. Any aspiring individual can prosper in their sports professional and also climb the ranks in higher education successfully.