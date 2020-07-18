As a boxer, you will want to spend as much time in the ring as possible honing your skills and getting sharper. While you certainly can spend a lot of time practicing — whether this is in the ring sparring, on the punchbag or shadowboxing — you will also have a lot of time away from boxing.

But there are a number of good alternative hobbies that many boxers enjoy, and in some cases, these could even improve your performance in the ring.

With this in mind, here are a few of the best alternative hobbies for boxers to consider if you are looking for new ways to spend your time when you are not boxing.

Dance Classes

As a boxer, you will know the importance of good footwork, and dance classes can be a superb way to improve this (as well as develop a helpful new life skill). It can be daunting to partake in a dance class if you have not done so before, especially if you are not one to dance at social events, but you should find as a boxer that you take to it quickly and it could make a drastic improvement on your performance in the ring.

Therefore, it is certainly worthwhile trying and there are many different types to try.

Fencing

Similarly, fencing is another good option which many boxers find useful because it is all about footwork, timing and reading your opponent. The best boxers are the ones that can read their opponent and react, which can be a tough skill to master. But through fencing you should start to develop this ability and learn to be quicker and lighter on your feet so that you can evade attacks.

Casino Games Online

Of course, you do not always want an active hobby especially with boxing being such a physically demanding activity. Therefore, it is a good idea to have something simple and fun that you can easily do on your phone, such as casino games online. You can learn how to play live casino online which can be a highly engaging activity while you are recovering from a session.

Plus, casinos and boxing always go hand in hand, so it is an activity which many boxers enjoy.

Meditation

Boxing is as much a mentally demanding activity as it is a physical one, so it is vital that you work on your mental strength and find ways to improve your focus. Meditation is an excellent way to do this and you might find that it brings a multitude of benefits to several different areas of your life. Additionally, meditation is an activity which is easy to get into and you can easily do from the comfort of your own home.

These are four excellent alternative activities that any boxer should enjoy and get value from. Nothing beats being in the ring, but having a few alternative activities can be healthy, and in many cases, you will find this can actually improve your performance and give you another way to enjoy spending your time off.