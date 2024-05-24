Taylor Catterall 2: GB Grudge Match Goes Down Saturday

After professional boxers go to battle, it’s not uncommon to see both athletes embrace and show respect toward each other no matter how much trash talk went down before the fight.

Don't count on it happening between Josh Taylor of Edinburgh, Scotland (19-1, 13 KOs) and Jack Catterall of Chorley, England (28-1, 13 KOs) in their long-awaited rematch Saturday in Leeds, England.

U.S. fans can see the main event and two undercard bouts on the Matchroom Boxing fight card live on ESPN+ starting at 3:15 p.m. ET/12:15 p.m. PT.

Taylor Catterall 2 Grudge Match Long Time Coming

In 2022, Taylor won a split decision over Catterall by the narrowest of margins. Catterall seemed to have the fight in hand, outboxing the champion and doing enough to take his undisputed super-lightweight belts. But the victory went to the Scot.

The rematch has been delayed by injuries and inactivity, but the showdown is finally at hand. Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn describes it as “by far the biggest British fight of the year.” We assume he must mean ALL British fight (see: Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk).

Both men weighed-in safely under the 140-pound super lightweight limit on Friday in Leeds. There are no titles on the line this time, as Taylor lost his single remaining belt to Teofimo Lopez by decision in June 2023.

But it doesn’t matter to the combatants or the passionate British boxing fans who can’t wait to see whether it will be repeat or revenge.

Josh Taylor: “We’re Finally Here”

“We're finally here. It's been a long time coming,” said Taylor, who said the trash talk is nothing personal. “But I will be taking it out on Jack on Saturday night. It's just another boxing match.

“Forget the last fight, forget everything else that has gone on – this is a completely new fight. New fight, new circumstances. No belt on the line. Yes, there's some beef there but listen, I'm a consummate professional and I'm enjoying fight week.”

Jack Catterall: “I’m Excited to Put That Right”

Catterall says it is personal for him, and he’s going to get his revenge on Taylor to make things right.

“I think we're both focused on the job. For me it's personal with Josh. It's a fight that I believe I won. I'm excited to put that right. I still have goals and aspirations of becoming a world champion, but one step at a time. We've got a big fight on Saturday and that's all I'm focused on.”

Taylor, the “Tartan Tornado,” struggled against Lopez, a far cry from the dominating performance against Regis Prograis to win the World Boxing Super Series. While Taylor is a slight favorite, concerns about the 33-year-old’s future will be answered Saturday.

Taylor’s trainer, Joe McNally, knows the stakes involved. “I truly believe hand on heart, the best Josh Taylor turns up, the best Jack Catterall, Josh wins. But we cannot settle for anything other than vintage Josh Taylor.”

Taylor Catterall 2 Prediction

Since the single loss on his record to Taylor, Catterall has only had two fights: a decision over Darragh Foley and a decision win over veteran Jorge Linares. They were solid wins but not exciting ones.

The first fight was marred by Taylor’s lackluster effort, Catterall holding, and the referee taking points from both men. It won’t be hard to improve on the entertainment value. Both men swear they aren’t going to let their emotions get the better of them. It would be a blessing for fans if they did. If the title for the fight is on the money – “Hate Runs Deep” – both will redeem themselves no matter who wins.

Taylor’s inactivity and fading performances are concerns. For two years, Catterall has wanted nothing else than to get back what he believed was rightfully his. Catterall should win by decision.

Undercard: Clarke vs Zorro for British Belt

On the undercard, Cheavon Clarke of England (8-0, 6 KOs) will face countryman Ellis Zorro (17-1, 7 KOs) for the vacant British Cruiserweight title.

Clarke is a rising star in what’s becoming a competitive, highly entertaining division. He said a victory would reflect positively on everyone who has supported his boxing career.

” The most motivating part of it is for those who helped me on my way up to look at me and say, ‘you know what – he's not changed. He's developed, but he's not changed as a person. That to me is very important, because it doesn't matter where I get in life, I'll always be that little Chev that they knew.”

If Zorro’s name isn’t familiar, it’s because his previous fight only lasted one round before he was knocked out by Jai Opetaia of New Zealand on the December 23 “Day of Reckoning” card in Saudi Arabia.

Zorro should last a bit longer on Saturday, but not much, as the hard-hitting Clarke will make a statement in front of his fans.

Welterweights: Donovan vs Ritson

Also on the ESPN+ broadcast, Irish welterweight Paddy Donovan of Limerick (13-0, 10 KOs) meets former British Champion Lewis Ritson (23-3, 13 KOs) for the WBA Continental welterweight title. Donovan is a sharp prospect with power facing a veteran who has attained gatekeeper status.

“You can't take away Lewis Ritson's achievements, the fights he has under his belt and the experience he brings to the table,” said Donovan. “I'm sure he'll be itching to get in there. These are the kind of fights in his career where he needs to get up for it. He knows that I'm going to be an extremely tough task for him.”

Donovan is trained by Andy Lee, the former middleweight and protégé of Emanuel Steward who is fast developing a reputation as one of boxing’s best trainers.