Undercard Info For Final Showtime Show

Sentimentality will be present on the last card for Showtime Boxing, which is to take place on Saturday, Dec 16.

Super middleweight David Morrell is the A side in the main event for that production, which will feature copious video highlights, as well as adieus from talent like Al Bernstein, synonymous with the program after becoming integral at ESPN, et al.

The direction of the main players working off the traditional “old cable” setup, to the changing new norms, where it’s hard to compete with capital flush streamers and the continued nichification of entertainment options, is still playing out.

Landscape Will Look Different in 2024

We wonder, by that date will we know if PBC fighters will be plying the trade on a stage provided by Amazon, or some other tech-tainment corporation?

Or has the Saudi emergence as the new Vegas for the 2030s sent a message to potential entrants to back off, because a bidding war with them is no win?

Don’t know, but fights will be playing out, all over the place, in 2024.

First, the final one from the Sho squad.

Looks like Julio Cesar Martinez vs Augustino Cordova for WBC 112 pound title will support the David Morrell (9-0 with 9 KOs; age 25; from Cuba) showcase against Sena Agbeko (28-2 with 22 KOs; from Ghana; age 31).

Triple header from PBC will open with rematch between Chris Colbert and Jose Valenzuela, Colbert won close decision on 3.25.23, three 95-94 cards.

And expect some sentiment from the Sho squad, together one last time, in Minnesota. You have any requests for cameos?