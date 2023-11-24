Worldwide

Undercard Info For Final Showtime Show

Boxing Betting UK

Cameron vs Taylor 2 Prediction: Cameron Out To Finish The Job

Boxing Betting UK

Gary Cully vs Reece Mould Prediction: Just One Loss Each so Far

Worldwide

Demetrius Andrade Should Be A Big Star Already

Boxing Betting USA

David Benavidez vs Demetrius Andrade Prediction: An 0 Has Got to Go

Announcements UK

Cameron vs Taylor 2 Weigh In: Ice Cold Undisputed Champions Weigh In

Betting Boxing Betting Worldwide

Charlo vs Benavidez Jr Prediction: Bad Blood Embodied

Betting Boxing Betting Worldwide

Donovan vs Ball Prediction: An Irishman's Showcase

Boxing Betting USA

Matias vs Ergashev Prediction: Power Puncher Looks For 20th Stoppage In 21st Fight

Worldwide

Boxing Rumor Mill Check: Is Popular Boxing Website Closing?

Worldwide

Undercard Info For Final Showtime Show

Published

on

Undercard Info For Final Showtime Show

Sentimentality will be present on the last card for Showtime Boxing, which is to take place on Saturday, Dec 16.

Super middleweight David Morrell is the A side in the main event for that production, which will feature copious video highlights, as well as adieus from talent like Al Bernstein, synonymous with the program after becoming integral at ESPN, et al.

The direction of the main players working off the traditional “old cable” setup, to the changing new norms, where it’s hard to compete with capital flush streamers and the continued nichification of entertainment options, is still playing out.

Landscape Will Look Different in 2024

We wonder, by that date will we know if PBC fighters will be plying the trade on a stage provided by Amazon, or some other tech-tainment corporation?

Or has the Saudi emergence as the new Vegas for the 2030s sent a message to potential entrants to back off, because a bidding war with them is no win?

Don’t know, but fights will be playing out, all over the place, in 2024.

First, the final one from the Sho squad.

Looks like Julio Cesar Martinez vs Augustino Cordova for WBC 112 pound title will support the David Morrell (9-0 with 9 KOs; age 25; from Cuba) showcase against Sena Agbeko (28-2 with 22 KOs; from Ghana; age 31).

Triple header from PBC will open with rematch between Chris Colbert and Jose Valenzuela, Colbert won close decision on 3.25.23, three 95-94 cards.

And expect some sentiment from the Sho squad, together one last time, in Minnesota. You have any requests for cameos?

Related Topics:

Founder/editor Michael Woods got addicted to boxing in 1990, when Buster Douglas shocked the world with his demolition of the then-impregnable Mike Tyson. The Brooklyn-based journalist has covered the sport since for ESPN The Magazine, ESPN.com, Bad Left Hook and RING. His journalism career started with NY Newsday in 1999. Michael Woods is also an accomplished blow by blow and color man, having done work for Top Rank, DiBella Entertainment, EPIX, and for Facebook Fightnight Live, since 2017.

Continue Reading