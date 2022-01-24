Should We Start Considering Whether Canelo Could Be The Greatest Of All Time?

Mike Tyson once said Muhammad Ali was the greatest of all time, many agree. Floyd Mayweather labelled himself ‘the best ever’ and many boxing purists feel Sugar Ray Robinson was the ultimate pugilist. Canelo Alvarez could find himself in that conversation according to promoter Eddie Hearn.

Canelo has secured his name in the history books already for many reasons; he’s a four-weight world champion, he unified in three divisions and most recently becoming the first man to become undisputed super middleweight world champion.

Essex-man Hearn believes the Mexican should try to become undisputed at 175lbs after talks of the 31-year-old moving up to contest for Ilunga Makabu’s WBC light heavyweight title.

“I think he should fight Dmitry Bivol,” the Matchroom promoter stated, “then Joe Smith Jr, then Artur Beterbiev. That is unbelievable history to be undisputed at 168lbs, then undisputed at 175lbs. You go down as one of the greatest fighters of all time.”

Dispute winning the Ring Magazine and WBC’s 2021 fighter of the year, Canelo could be on course for an even bigger 2022.

Ray Robinson, widely regarded as the pound-for-pound greatest ever, had two Fighter of the Year accolades to his name along with an incredible 91-fight unbeaten streak.

Floyd Mayweather, who is the only man to have claimed a professional victory against Canelo, retired with an intact perfect record of 50-0. ‘Money’ Mayweather was the star attraction and a marketing genius who saw his retirement fight, against boxing debutant Conor McGregor, draw massive box office earnings.

Muhammad Ali is the name that’ll forever be linked to boxing. A man who achieved as much if not more outside of the ring as he did in it. The man formerly known as Cassius Clay is the reason many step foot into a boxing gym and will continue to be the most influential boxer to have stepped inside the ring.

Whether Canelo can outpoint Sugar Ray, shuffle past Muhammad Ali or seek revenge over Pretty Boy Floyd to the title of The Greatest remains to be seen but one thing is for sure, Alvarez is box office and will entertain for years to come.