Shishkin Beats Ex Champ Uzcategui on Showtime

The No 9 (IBF) super middleweight, Vladimir Shishkin (from Russia; 13-0 entering) took on ex IBF 168 champ Jose Uzcategui (age 31; 32-4 entering; No 7 in IBF) of Venezuela/Mexico/ US in the second TV fight on Showtime Saturday night.

After 12 rounds at the Cosmo in Vegas, the judges awarded Shishkin the W, by scores of 115-113, 117-111, 117-111. This was advertised as a title shot eliminator, for the record.



A stiff one-two from Uz sent a message in the first. Shishkin, moving lots laterally, featured a stiff jab, to body and head. In the second, Shishkin impressed with his focus. He looked more confident, even, late in the round, as trainer SugarHill Steward looked on favorably.

In the third, the Russian kept up a steady beat of offense. His combos were piling up now. He did well to work hard at a middle distance, and at staying balanced, the better to add a fifth punch of a combo. To round four—Uz ate a couple right uppercuts, delivered from that middle distance.

Shish moved well, his legs looked light, he looked pretty fresh through five. Steward barked at Shishkin to let loose the right hand more. In the sixth, the hand speed of the Russian stood out. “Pick it up… Listen, it’s time to finish it now,” Steward said before round seven started.

In the eighth, there was trading but Shishkin’s beard held up well. Uz got peppier, sensing his power was taking something from the Russian. He listened to his corner, Javier Capetillo, and fired left hooks to the body. Ref Celestino Ruiz warned Shish for being chippy. Uzcategui had now warmed up and looked like he wanted this W.

In the tenth, Uz landed an overhand right a couple times. We saw a scrape on the left eye of the Russian. His volume dropped off now, how much energy did he have left? In the 11th, Uz didn’t act like he was a few points down. The slow pace benefited Shishkin. In the 12th round, Shishkin used what energy he had, he will be happy he did the 12. To the cards we went…

A bantamweight scrap between Filipino Nick Astrolabio (17-3 coming in) and Nikolai Potapov (23-2-1 entering) started the slate for Showtime. At 1:26 of round six, Astrolabio scored a stoppage victory, after his power shots broke down the Russian.

The 25 year old Astro (No 3 in WBO) signed to Manny Pacquiao Promotions, scored two knockdowns in the first, and was credited with one.

We saw blood on the left eye of the 32 year old Potapov (No 9 WBO) during round two.

In the third, Pota, in his first fight of the year, had luck with a left hook and now he was throwing combos. Astro started holding some, and his volume compared disfavorably in this round. Was the fight taking a turn?

In the fourth, Pota, who fought once in 2020, and once in 2021, started strong, he looked to be the aggressor and Astro wasn’t adjusting as well he could have. They both got chippy in this round, throwing rabbit punches. A left stunned Pota in the last part of the round.

To the fifth, Pota went to the mat again. The Astro power edge seemed to now be an obvious differentiator.

Replay showed a right uppercut/left hook follow made the Russian take a knee.

In the sixth, Potapov went down and stayed down, unable to beat the count of ten. Replay showed that a left to the body did the damage.

Astro, who beat Guillermo Rigondeaux in his prior start, went 74-236 to 58-225 for the loser.