Shannon Briggs Can Picture Briggs vs Mike Tyson At the Statue of Liberty, July 4th

Shannon Briggs grew up in Brownsville, Brooklyn, and disappointment was a regular visitor, so, he knows to hedge his bets. His mom battled a crack jones, and in 1996 died of a heroin OD, OK, so he’s well acquainted with rolling with punches.

His father had left his mom when Shannon was a baby, and then his stepfather was convicted of manslaughter and died in prison. Briggs has taken life’s hardest shots, gone down…and gotten the hell up. So, he’s liking his chances for a big-deal event, him versus Mike Tyson, but we know Briggs will soldier on no matter what.

Briggs understands that Mike Tyson is still MIKE TYSON, and his allure is still considerable. If the ex Iron Mike wants to come back, take a gimme bout and take on Tyson Fury, hell, that could probably be arranged.

But the 48 year old Brooklynite Briggs is nothing if not wickedly stubborn, in a good way, so he’s banging the drums for the Thrilla in Brownsvilla, Briggs vs Tyson. Check out this video chat with the fighter, in rings, cages and in the arena of life, as he talked to NYF from his pad in Florida.

“I’m hopeful (him and Mike Tyson) l have a deal within the next 48 hours,” Briggs stated. “I’m lookin’ forward to it, champ, I think it’s gonna happen. I feel strongly about this. If ever I thought this could happen, it’s now.”

He thinks big, and you have to like it, because we need that now, with the pandemic sapping energy and jobs.

“Tyson’s the God of this thing but I like the way we’ve been talking, me and him,” Briggs said of the 53 year old icon, now killing’ it as a podcaster and weed tout man.

“We were in talks already to do a movie called ‘Never Ran, Never Will,’ and we’ve been putting that together….This could be amazing. What about the Barclays Center, how do you think that’ll be that night?”

“Well Briggs, I don’t know that they’re going to be doing anything with people coming together for a long time, that’s the problem, right,” I responded.

Briggs (click here for a 1996 NY Times story on the then up n comer), bless him, he’s seamless, his salesmanship is next level. “Okay,” he said. “So how about this? How about no crowd, Statue of Liberty, July 4th?”

As for the hedging, Briggs did a great job talking up his allegiance with a men’s health outfit, a company that will set you up with a doctor visit, and have you assessed to see if you could gain by a virility enhancer. Click here, and check it out for yourself.

Also, reefer. Briggs was taking in non-THC hemp, and told he that in Cali, you can get the real deal stuff, Briggs brand. Click here, if you are an adult, and in Cali, only, please.

The pugilist, who has talked of doing bare knuckle boxing when the pandemic dust settles, said that he too has had to work hard on his mental game.

The uncertainty that the coronavirus has kicked up had him in the dumps, he shared, but he righted himself. A few “Let’s Go Champs” into the mirror, and he decided to put down the fork and pick up the mitts.

He’s training, staying ready, if Tyson picks up his phone, calls Shannon, and says, “Let’s go champ…for charity!”

For more Briggs, click here. See how he handles it when I ask him if he ever hooked up with Madonna.