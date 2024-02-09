Ryan Garcia vs Devin Haney on 4/20: Who Wins and How?

It’s official, another young gun matchup has been made. Ryan Garcia will battle Devin Haney, on April 20, on DAZN.

More specifics to come…

The Cali native Garcia is a work in progress after getting stopped by Gervonta Davis.



He tried new styling in his comeback scrap, a win over Javier Fortuna.



Now he will vie for Haney’s goodies, his strap ware at 140 pounds.



Garcia was to be maybe heading to 147, so this will have some wondering if 140 is a good idea for “King Ry.”

Haney will be seen as the favorite among smarts, who think Garcia has holes that aren’t fixable, at least not over the shorter term.

No, not everyone is pumped over this pairing. See above…

I’m seeing lots of ho-hum reaction to this 4/20 faceoff.

What say you? Tell me on X @Woodsy1069