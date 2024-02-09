Worldwide

Ryan Garcia vs Devin Haney on 4/20: Who Wins and How?

Ryan Garcia vs Devin Haney on 4/20: Who Wins and How?

It’s official, another young gun matchup has been made. Ryan Garcia will battle Devin Haney, on April 20, on DAZN.

More specifics to come…

The Cali native Garcia is a work in progress after getting stopped by Gervonta Davis.

He tried new styling in his comeback scrap, a win over Javier Fortuna.

Now he will vie for Haney’s goodies, his strap ware at 140 pounds.

Garcia was to be maybe heading to 147, so this will have some wondering if 140 is a good idea for “King Ry.”

Ryan has been working social media to find a fight. He found one, in the form of Haney, a heavily skilled technician.

Haney will be seen as the favorite among smarts, who think Garcia has holes that aren’t fixable, at least not over the shorter term.

No, not everyone is pumped over this pairing. See above…

I’m seeing lots of ho-hum reaction to this 4/20 faceoff.

What say you? Tell me on X @Woodsy1069

Founder/editor Michael Woods got addicted to boxing in 1990, when Buster Douglas shocked the world with his demolition of the then-impregnable Mike Tyson. The Brooklyn-based journalist has covered the sport since for ESPN The Magazine, ESPN.com, Bad Left Hook and RING. His journalism career started with NY Newsday in 1999. Michael Woods is also an accomplished blow by blow and color man, having done work for Top Rank, DiBella Entertainment, EPIX, and for Facebook Fightnight Live, since 2017.

