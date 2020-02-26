Ryan Garcia Twitter Posts Account of SWAT Team Drawing Gun on “King Ry”

Boxing is the theater of the unexpected, but here’s a new one.

On Wednesday afternoon, rising star Ryan Garcia, it seems, dealt with a situation that shook him up, more than anything he’s experienced in a ring.

Check out this post on the Garcia Twitter feed:





So, that post suggests that “someone” made a call, and told authorities, in California, that someone had a gun, and that person was at the gym where Garcia (age 21; 20-0 record, with 17 KOs) was training today, it looks like.

The Tweet suggests that Garcia feels like the call was made as a “prank,” and that the incident shook him up.

A short time later, another post to the Garcia account:

I asked someone at Golden Boy Promotions if this was legit, a few hours after the first post dropped, and that individual said this was the first they’ve heard of it.

I also messaged Henry Garcia, Ryan’s dad, to confirm or deny the veracity of those posts, and will insert a reply when furnished.

Garcia scored his career best win Feb. 14, when he dropped and stopped Francisco Fonseca.

That Valentine’s Day surprise ran on DAZN.

NOTE: In this age, outlets can be too quick to run with a “story,” which in fact turns out to not be a story, or one radically different that what was initially presumed. Everyone should be patient, and wait for more details and clarity to emerge regarding this situation.

