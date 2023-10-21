Russ Kimber, From Fighting Family, Does Battle on Oct. 27

There has never been a pro boxing card brought to Danvers, Mass. Not until now. On Friday, Oct 27, Reyes Boxing Promotions brings their seventh card to the North Shore.

But of course, the region will be well represented on the 12-bout card.

That means one Russ Kimber, from Lynn, Mass. will be massively pumped to have friends and family see him play the trade, at Danversport, on the “Down & Dirty” show.

Son Of The Destroyer Sees Action Friday, Oct 27

The 2-1 Kimber’s dad is Dick Kimber, fondly recalled by OG fans of the kickboxing scene back in the day.

The fighting Kimber Brothers, Bobby, Jimmy and Timmy, made their bones in and out of rings, in Lynn, and surrounding locales.

Dick fought bold-faced names like Don “The Dragon” Wilson and Dennis Alexio.

Check out the below video—that’s Dick “The Destroyer” Kimber at Karate Mania VIII in Montreal on 3-26-94.

Russ Kimber, age 38, debuted as a pro in 2017, and is looking to get a run of continuity going.

More About Russ Kimber

We checked in with Russ, to learn more about what makes him tick, as we count down to fight night, which is topped by a title defense by the WBO Latino titlist at 154 pounds, Rodrigo Coria.

“I was born in Lynn, Mass and grew up there,” Russ told me. “My father Dick Kimber was born in Lynn, and was a world champion kickboxer, and also a corrections officer at Middleton jail.

“My mother was also born in Lynn, and was a waitress for years. I have a 23 year old little brother who is a chimney sweeper.”

Good intro….

Russ Kimber was into martial arts, and didn’t take up boxing until he was 21, in fact. His amateur record, he says, is 26-4. “It was a great experience but my style is more for the pro level,” he shared.

And along the way, what has he learned?

“My second fight (vs. Mike Misa, then 3-0) was the toughest, just because I was coming off a six year lay-off, but still felt I could have won that fight against a tough, undefeated fighter,” said Russ Kimber, who debuted on 12-9-17 with a MD4 over Nathan Schulte.

The Misa bout, a TKO loss, unfolded on April 29, 2023, in Florida.

He rebounded with a 9-16-23 TKO win over Stephen Langlais in Fall River, Mass.

This fight—talk to me, I said to Kimber….have you scouted your foe, the 19-8-1 (15 KOs, has been stopped 7 times) Pablo Magrini, from Argentina.

What’s the plan for Oct 27, in Mass, the fighting home to Rocky Marciano, Marvin Hagler and Micky Ward.

Oct 27 Game Plan For Russ Kimber

“I have done some video watching but don't like to base it too much off of that,” Russ continued. “Every fight is different and approaches might change. I know that I have a game plan regardless what they bring.

“I want to attack early and often and keep them on that back foot.”

Sounds like a chip off the old block! In closing, Russell gave a shoutout to one and all.

“I just want to say thank you for everyone who has ever believed in me or doubted me,” he said. “You give me that fuel to go after my dreams!”

If you want to see Kimber in action, click here to purchase tickets, for the first-ever pro boxing card in Danvers, Mass.