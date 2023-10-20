Rodrigo Coria 1 Week Away From Headlining in Mass.

Rodrigo Coria is making his home in Marblehead, Mass for an unspecified amount of time, with a clear intention to elevate his skill set and profile in the boxing space.

Yes, the North Shore is different from Villa Mercedes San Luis in Argentina, where Coria, who holds the WBO Latino 154 pound championship, grew up.

Rodrigo Coria Started With Soccer

He took to soccer as his favorite sport, but at 14, he moved to Cordoba, and started boxing.

“As an amateur boxer, I had 54 fights, I won a national championship won at the age of 17 and at the age of 19 I started my career as a professional,” Rodrigo Coria told NYF.

He worked from 8am to 5pm in a carpentry shop and trained around that.

“I had to go through ‘ugly’ and other challenging things in boxing to realize what I want to achieve in this area,” he continued.

“Then it got into my head to cross to the United States to continue with my career to the fullest, where I met Micheal Reyes. He offered me a place to live, a gym and what I need to be able to always be well-trained and live. I will be grateful for that always.”

Argentina vs Massachusetts

I asked about the contrast, Argentina and Marblehead.

“When I thought about coming to the United States, I did it to find out how far I can go boxing, boxing here is great and now that I'm here I want to find out how far I can go,” said the 12-5-2 lefty Rodrigo Coria.

“I live in Marblehead, this city is very quiet, I find that here I don't have to worry about crime in the streets,” Coria noted.

“People say hello in the streets when they don't know you, the cleanliness of the streets, I really like the squares here, the forests, the colors of the city, the nature is what I like the most!”

And the task at hand, one week from today, 12-7-2 Paulo Galdino.

He comes in with back to back draws, against high level hitters Narciso Carmona and Mykquan Williams, so we assume his record is deceptive.

What's The Plan Oct 27 For Rodrigo Coria?

“The plan for October 27,” Coria said in closing, “is to connect with clear blows, connect hard hands, move in the ring conscientiously, and give the people a good show!”

The buzz on the show is picking up, with media hits popping up.

