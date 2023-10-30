CONTENT ALERT: Red Owl Boxing To Show Box Fest on DAZN

Content alert! DAZN is adding content hours to beef up its boxing offerings in the US. Check this out, a Texas-based promotion will be running a series, starting Dec. 1.

Here's info off a release from that crew:

HOUSTON, Texas – Oct. 30, 2023 – Red Owl Boxing today announced it will present a nine-event series called BOX FEST which will begin on Friday, December 1 and continue in 2024.

The BOX FEST series will feature top prospects, future champions and action-packed fights, and stream live globally on DAZN from Red Owl Boxing’s “Owl’s Nest” in Houston.

DAZN, the world’s leading distributor of boxing content which is available in more than 200 countries and regions, will stream all nine Red Owl Boxing events globally.

“Red Owl Boxing is excited to bring a fresh new product to boxing fans around the world starting December 1, live from our top notch facility in Houston,” said Gabriel Fanous, President of Red Owl Boxing.

“Our goal at Red Owl Boxing is to provide structure and continuity to boxing’s middle class with a steady schedule of exciting fights featuring top prospects and gritty competitors.”

All nine BOX FEST events will take place on Friday nights at Red Owl Boxing’s “Owl’s Nest” in Houston, a state-of-the-art sports performance facility which features seating for more than 1,500 and a modern flare that includes VIP experiences and unique ringside seating.

The “Owl’s Nest” is a full-service hospitality venue with high-end sound, lighting and screens for a premier in-arena experience. The venue is outfitted with cutting-edge production for seamless streaming and television presentations.

More details on the December 1 fight card and Red Owl Boxing will be announced at a later date.

ABOUT RED OWL BOXING

Red Owl Boxing is a media company that specializes in delivering world-class events from its state-of-the-art sports facilities in the United States and Canada. Red Owl Boxing aims to bring structure to boxing’s middle class by highlighting tomorrow’s future stars and contenders in action-packed fights.

Red Owl Boxing launched in 2021 by Canada-based entrepreneur Gabriel Fanous who owns and operates cutting-edge event spaces in Houston, Texas, and Brampton, Ontario, both of which provide premier event experiences and hospitality packages.