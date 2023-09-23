Worldwide

UFC Fight Night 228 – Rafael Fiziev vs Mateusz Gamrot Live Coverage

Published

33 mins ago

on

It's time for the lightweight division to show us what it's got! Rafael Fiziev vs Mateusz Gamrot is the marquee bout for UFC Fight Night 228 and it's a great fight for the 155lb division. The winner here will be one step closer to that title shot that everyone is after. In one of the hardest fights to predict of the year, these fighters will test each other and see who's ready to take the next step.

Here, we'll see two of the best in the world going at it make a claim for them being in the title conversation. The lightweight division is probably the most stacked division in the UFC and it's hard to really stand out when the bar is set so high. However, a great performance from either Fiziev of Gamrot here will have the entire division on notice.

Rafael Fiziev vs Mateusz Gamrot –  What's on the Line?Rafael Fiziev vs Mateusz Gamrot

This is not a title eliminator by any means. I mean, the winner is definitely taking a huge step closer to the belt, but the lightweight division has so much going on already, it'll be hard to truly call for a title shot with a win here. With that being said, a win here could lead to a title eliminator fight.

UFC Fight Night 228 has been stellar so far and this headlining bout is the perfect way to punctuate such a great night of fights. This is such a hard fight to imagine playing out, and luckily, we don't have to imagine any more. Let's get to the live results for Rafael Fiziev vs Mateusz Gamrot.

Rafael Fizeiv vs Mateusz Gamrot Live Results

Aug 7, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Bobby Green (red gloves) fights Rafael Fiziev (blue gloves) during UFC 265 at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports/Sipa USA
By Icon Sport

The UFC is spoiling us with this main event fight. The wait is over, it's time to see who's going to secure the win and take a step closer to a title shot at the steep 155lb UFC division.

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Official Result:

 

