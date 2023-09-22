Fiziev vs Gamrot Prediction: A Battle Between Unbreakable Wills

Well, here's the hardest thing I've ever had to do. Making a Fiziev vs Gamrot prediction feels like my brain tossing a coin and the coin just stays suspended in the air as opposed to hitting the ground and giving a result. This fight is so, so closely contested on paper and in thought. Of course, this does, at some point, boil down to a striker vs grappler match, but it's much more than that.

Both Fiziev and Gamrot are well-rounded, as you must be to be in the lightweight rankings in the UFC. It's hardly argued that there's a top 15 of any division that's tougher and has deeper waters than the UFC's lightweight division. So, in this pivotal fight that has a lot on the line between two fighters that have a body of work that proves that they want UFC gold more than anything, let's see if we can form a prediction.

Fiziev vs Gamrot Prediction – Preview of Rafael Fiziev

Even in brevity, talking about Rafael Fiziev's potential is a book. A fantastic Muay Thai fighter that has produced some viral moments that spilled into the octagon, Rafael is an incredibly dangerous striker. He even gave Justin Gaethje a run for his money, that being a loss on his record that aged like wine though it's not been that long.

So, yeah, Rafael can strike and the whole combat sports world knows it. But, beyond that, he can fight. This guy can wrestle, he can submit(one on his record, look it up), he can finish — but it doesn't end there. Rafael has the intangibles — unbreakable will, a foreboding presence in the cage, a desire to win so badly that he'll throw his body into the proverbial fire in order to leave with a raised hand.

In this fight, he'll want to be very particular with his kicks. Those legs of his are absolute weapons, but running the risk of getting taken down by Gamrot is a dangerous game to play. Additionally, Gamrot is an incredible striker in his own right; this guy can crack as well as he can score takedowns.

Look for Gamrot to stick and move early on and then get his combinations going if he can break the will of Gamrot a bit. Should Fiziev get the win here, I believe it'll be the doing of his boxing, though the threat of kicks will aid in breaking Gamrot's defense.

Fiziev vs Gamrot Prediction – Mateusz Gamrot Preview

Okay, yeah, whatever, MMA math doesn't work. True, but it doesn't mean nothing. Two things can be true at once. For example: both Gamrot and Fiziev have a great chance of winning this fight. But, back to the MMA math; Gamrot had one of the best fights in the world in terms of grappling. This was against Arman Tsarukyan. Arman had a good amount of success on short notice grappling against the division's king, Islam Makhachev.

So, by that logic, Gamrot is one one of the best grapplers in the UFC as well? I'm sticking with that. Mateusz is a very durable and capable fighter. Though he fell short at the hands of Beneil Dariush, he bounced back into the win column when he took on one of the toughest tests in the division, Jalin Turner.

What we see when we watch Gamrot fight is a guy who's never going to stop going. This guy only has one mode, and that's “move” mode. This guy probably drills power doubles in his sleep. When he fights, he looks like a world beater, even when he's not on the winning side of things, which is rare.

These guys are both so good, making a Fiziev vs Gamrot prediction is perhaps the most difficult piece that this website has seen. For Gamrot to get the win here, look for him to lean on that never-ending pace. Pressing Fiziev against the fence, mixing in takedowns after punches and not being afraid to stand and trade for a bit.

Fiziev vs Gamrot Prediction: Rafael Fiziev to Win a Close Fight

I'm going to have to side with the oddsmakers on this one. This fight will be a nail-biting, palm-sweat inducing battle of wits and physical ability. Even chess fanatics could tune into this one and appreciate the decision making and trap-setting going on in the cage. But, if I had to take a side, and I do, then I'm leaning toward Fizeiv by just a hair. With his takedown defense and striking ability, I think this fight could look like when he defeated Rafael dos Anjos.