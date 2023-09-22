UFC Fight Night 228 Odds: Nearly a Coin Toss for the Main Event

We're just one day around from fight night, so it's a great time to look at the UFC Fight Night 228 odds. Rafael Fiziev will look to bounce back from his loss to Justin Gaethje, which happened back in March of this year. Though Fiziev is a very winning fighter, he's got no easy task in front of him in order to jump back in the winner's circle.

Mateusz Gamrot is one of the most well-rounded athletes in the UFC. He may be at a disadvantage when it comes to striking credentials, but this guy can truly do it all. With a record of 22-2 and only being 32 years young, Gamrot has been involved in some of the best lightweight fights that the UFC has seen, which is a tough group to join.

We don't have to wait long to see what's going to happen, but for now, let's jump into the numbers and see what the Fiziev vs Gamrot odds are looking like.

UFC Fight Night 228 Odds: The Best Fiziev vs Gamrot Odds

We've gone over all of the odds that you'll need to see in order to make a solid bet for this UFC main event. Though the Fiziev vs Gamrot odds are here, they are not indicative of any safe bets. It's MMA and anything can happen until the final horn goes off. But, we've got the moneyline, round and method odds just below!

Fizeiv vs Gamrot – Moneyline

Per the UFC Fight Night 228 odds, as of 24 hours before the main event, we've got Rafael Fiziev as a slight favorite across the boards for the three bookies we look at. The oddsmakers are probably looking at his striking abilities and takedown defense and thinking that these two tools will prevail over Gamrot.

Rafael Fiziev -148 Mateusz Gamrot +124 BET WITH DRAFTKINGS Rafael Fiziev -160 Mateusz Gamrot +130 BET WITH BETMGM Rafael Fiziev -162 Mateusz Gamrot +130 BET WITH BETRIVERS

The odds are very, very close, though. Gamrot is a slight underdog, but he's a live one. Personally, this fight is a pick 'em; both of these guys are just hard to see losing. The nature of the game is brutal and we will see someone walk away closer to a title shot. Really, this is excellent matchmaking and it's a good thing the odds are this close.

UFC Fight Night 228 odds – Method of Victory

The oddsmakers are really likeing Fiziev by finish — not just if he were to get a stoppage, but the odds favor the KO/TKO win, even over a decision. That's flattering but, if you've seen Rafael's striking, you know that it's a very likely options. Gamrot has struggled with the striking of his past two opponents.

Fiziev via KO/TKO +175 Fiziev via Submssion +1800 Fiziev via Decision +250 Gamrot via KO/TKO +1000 Gamrot via Submssion +700 Gamrot via Decision +250 BET WITH DRAFTKINGS Fiziev via KO/TKO +175 Fiziev via Submssion +1800 Fiziev via Decision +250 Gamrot via KO/TKO +1000 Gamrot via Submssion +700 Gamrot via Decision +250 BET WITH BETMGM Fiziev via KO/TKO +188 Fiziev via Submssion +2000 Fiziev via Decision +270 Gamrot via KO/TKO +1050 Gamrot via Submssion +700 Gamrot via Decision +260 BET WITH BETRIVERS

For Matueusz, the decision is the safest bet. He's absolutely got the skill to finish and the heart to stay in long enough in hopes to drown Rafael, but on paper and in my mind, the oddsmakers have it right. Should Gamrot get the win, it'll likely be on the judges' scorecards. Of course, MMA is impossible to predict and, retrospectively, these Fiziev vs Gamrot odds can seem very off. Always expect the unexpected and realize that there are no safe bets in MMA.

Fiziev vs Gamrot odds – Round to Win

Is anyone feeling Fiziev by first round knockout? Yeah, me neither. This fight's opening round will more than likely be a feeling out process; Rafael wants to avoid getting taken down, Gamrot wants to make reads and find out when he'll be able to get the takedown.

Fiziev Round 1 +550 Fiziev Round 2 +850 Fiziev Round 3 +1000 Fiziev Round 4 +1400 Fiziev Round 5 +1800 Gamrot Round 1 +1400 Gamrot Round 2 +1800 Gamrot Round 3 +2200 Gamrot Round 4 +2800 Gamrot Round 5 +3500 BET WITH DRAFTKINGS Fiziev Round 1 +550 Fiziev Round 2 +850 Fiziev Round 3 +1000 Fiziev Round 4 +1400 Fiziev Round 5 +1800 Gamrot Round 1 +1800 Gamrot Round 2 +1800 Gamrot Round 3 +2200 Gamrot Round 4 +2800 Gamrot Round 5 +3300 BET WITH BETMGM Fiziev Round 1 +650 Fiziev Round 2 +850 Fiziev Round 3 +1200 Fiziev Round 4 +1600 Fiziev Round 5 +2000 Gamrot Round 1 +1600 Gamrot Round 2 +1800 Gamrot Round 3 +2200 Gamrot Round 4 +2500 Gamrot Round 5 +3400 BET WITH BETRIVERS

The UFC Fight Night 228 odds for this marquee bout are pointing toward Fiziev via first round KO/TKO. A stoppage is a good option for this bout, but a first round stoppage doesn't seem all that likely.

More UFC Fight Night 228 Odds

This Fight Night event is what we call a sleeper — there are so many great fights on it, and if you watch the highlights of these fighters, you'll probably recognize some fun stoppages and flashy moments. However, the highlights get out there more than the names do, that's just how it goes.

Do yourself and look more into this card's fighters! But, first, take a look at more of the odds for this card. Some very close and incredibly interesting bouts will go down tomorrow night.

Bryce Mitchell (-200) vs Dan Ige (+165)

Michelle Waterson-Gomez (+250) vs Marina Rodriguez (-300)

Bryan Battle (-190) vs A.J. Fletcher (+160)

The action goes down in less than 24 hours! Swing back by here, we'll have live round by round updates and results for some of the main card fights.