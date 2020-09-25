Predictors Says Jermall Charlo Beats Derevyanchenko, By 12-8 Margin

TOP FIGHTERS & TRAINERS MAKE THEIR PICKS FOR THE CHARLO DOUBLEHEADER

Boxing World Gives Charlo Twins Slight Edge Ahead of SHOWTIME PPV® Doubleheader Showdowns This Saturday, September 26, Presented by Premier Boxing Champions

UNCASVILLE, Conn. – September 24, 2020 – Top fighters and trainers shared their thoughts and gave predictions on the two main events headlining the blockbuster CHARLO DOUBLEHEADER this Saturday, September 26, live on SHOWTIME PPV (7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT) from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn., in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions.

The unprecedented twin bill features six compelling fights in all, five of which are world title fights, on the same night for one price. Part one of the SHOWTIME PPV telecast is headlined by undefeated Jermall Charlo putting his WBC World Middleweight Title on the line versus top rated contender Sergiy Derevyanchenko.

Following the main event of part one and a 30-minute intermission hosted by MORNIG KOMBAT, the second three-fight card will begin, headlined by WBC Super Welterweight World Champion Jermell Charlo facing unified WBA and IBF 154-pound World Champion Jeison Rosario.

The highly anticipated pay-per-view doubleheader is the talk of the boxing world and some of the game’s finest minds are split on who will emerge victorious. Respondents leaned toward Jermall Charlo to retain his title over Derevyanchenko by a tally of 12 to 8 (with one draw pick) while predictions for Jermell Charlo vs. Jeison Rosario were even tighter, with Charlo edging it out by a total of 15 to 13. Here is what the fighters and trainers had to say:

JERMALL CHARLO VS. SERGEY DEREVYANCHENKO FIGHT PREDICTIONS

Shawn Porter, two-time welterweight champion

Charlo W 12: Jermall Charlo demonstrated in his fight with Matt Korobov that he has trouble with fighters who can move, box and think in the ring. So that’s what he’s up against with Sergiy Derevyanchenko. Derevyanchenko lost two close fights to Daniel Jacobs and Gennadiy Golovkin, and it looked like he may have even beaten Golovkin. But in the end, I have Jermall winning this fight by a close decision.

Oleksandr Usyk, former undisputed cruiserweight champion and current heavyweight contender

Derevyanchenko UD 12: Sergiy Derevyanchenko is our guy and has been waiting for a title opportunity like this for a long time. His experience gained against Daniel Jacobs and Gennadiy Golovkin have prepared him for victory over Jermall Charlo. Sergiy by unanimous decision.

Nonito Donaire, four-division world champion

Charlo W 12: Jermall Charlo gets in there and establishes that he is the ring general, which is key going into a fight with anybody. You put your feet in cement, and you claim the ring and make them adjust to what you’re doing.

Sergiy Derevyanchenko will bring the pressure, but Charlo is a very crafty fighter, and when he smells blood, he goes in on him, knowing how to work a fighter along the ropes and at the same time using the ring. I see him winning by a decision if not by knockout.

Jarrett Hurd, former unified super welterweight champion

Derevyanchenko UD 12: Sergiy Derevyanchenko had a really good fight against Gennadiy Golovkin, and, in fact, I thought he won. I think that he’ll carry that momentum into this fight with Jermall Charlo, winning a unanimous decision.

Erislandy Lara, WBA Super Welterweight Champion

Charlo UD 12: Sergiy Derevyanchenko likes to come forward and I think that plays into Jermall Charlo’s hands, who has the power to keep him honest. I just think Jermall is the better fighter with the superior boxing skills and he will come out victorious. Jermall by unanimous decision in a very entertaining fight.

Tony Harrison, former super welterweight champion

Charlo SD 12: Jermall Charlo will win based on his size in a tough fight similar to how Danny Jacobs and Gennadiy Golovkin did. I know Sergiy Derevyanchenko comes to fight, and I think it’s going to be Charlo’s most difficult fight to date, but I see him winning close, maybe by a split-decision.

Adam Kownacki, heavyweight contender

Draw: This is a difficult fight to pick, and I believe that it can go either way. I know both guys, and they’re each very tough, so I’ll say it’s going to end in a draw.

Danny Roman, former unified super bantamweight champion

Charlo SD 12: Sergiy Derevyanchenko looked very tough against Gennadiy Golovkin, and he really gave him some problems in a fight that a lot of people believe Golovkin lost.

Jermall Charlo will have Derevyanchenko applying pressure on him for the entire fight, but I believe that he will use his speed, height and reach to win a split-decision.

Brandon Figueroa, Undefeated WBA Super Bantamweight Champion

Charlo TKO 10: Jermall Charlo’s going to want to go out there and perform at his best against Sergiy Derevyanchenko. Charlo has power in both hands and he’s going to show it. I believe Charlo is going to stop Derevyanchenko by TKO in the 10th.

Oleksandr Gvozdyk, former light heavyweight champion

Derevyanchenko W 12: Sergiy Derevyanchenko has great stamina, great conditioning and applies a lot of pressure. I don’t believe that Jermall Charlo will be able to maintain a safe distance for the full 12 rounds.

I believe that Sergiy will be the one with his hands raised in the end, either by going the distance and applying constant pressure or winning by stoppage in the later rounds. But either way, I believe that the Ukraine is going to have another world champion.

Robert Guerrero, former three-time world champion

Charlo UD 12: I think that Jermall Charlo wins against an aggressive fighter in Sergiy Derevyanchenko, whose style plays right into Charlo’s. Derevyanchenko is a pressure fighter, and anytime you get someone who can box, work behind a jab and deliver power like Charlo can, I believe that makes Derevyanchenko an easier target. I see Charlo winning by unanimous decision.

Taras Shelestyuk, undefeated welterweight contender

Derevyanchenko KO: Sergiy Derevyanchenko versus Jermall Charlo will be a tough fight. Their two different styles make this fight a hard one for both boxers. I believe that Sergiy will get the victory, but he will need to stop Charlo by knockout or technical knockout. If the fight goes through all rounds, it will be difficult for Sergiy to get a victory on points.

Robert Garcia, trainer of four-division world champion Mikey Garcia

Charlo W 12: I believe that Jermall Charlo will win a decision over Sergiy Derevyanchenko in a very good fight. Derevyanchenko will bring the pressure, but the game-changer is the skills that Charlo possesses, and I believe that he will use them to outbox Derevyanchenko.

Jamal James, interim WBA Welterweight Champion

Charlo W 12: Jermall Charlo is the stronger fighter and he has more skill than Sergiy Derevyanchenko as far as speed and general ring savvy as well, so I feel as if it’s going to be a wide decision, if not a knockout win, for him.

Tugstsogt “King Tug” Nyambayar, featherweight contender

Derevyanchenko 12: It’s a tough fight for both Sergiy Derevyanchenko and Jermall Charlo. I know Derevyanchenko from the amateurs and he will pull it off in this one. But I believe it’s a 50/50 fight. The best man will come out on top.

Sergey Lipinets, former super lightweight champion and welterweight contender

Charlo TKO 8: Sergiy Derevyanchenko has a rugged style and he’s coming off of a close loss to Gennadiy Golovkin, so we know he’s capable of giving people problems. But I’ve known Derevyanchenko for a long time, and he’s gotten busted up before, and Charlo places his punches really well.

So if Derevyanchenko gets caught by a big punch from Charlo in the middle of the fight, it’s going to get nasty, it’s going to be a wrap, and they are going to stop it on cuts in about the eighth round.

Matt Korobov, middleweight contender

Charlo W 12: Jermall Charlo is going to win this fight. Sergiy Derevyanchenko can put a lot of pressure, but I think Charlo is smart enough to beat Derevyanchenko.

Charles Mooney, Olympic Silver Medalist and trainer of Matt Korobov

Derevyanchenko W 12: Jermall Charlo is trained by Ronnie Shields, whom I believe is the best in the business. Charlo’s jab, combinations, reaction time and defensive skills are excellent. But so are Sergiy Derevyanchenko’s, and he demonstrated against Gennadiy Golovkin that he has the abilities to dominate this fight.

Still, Charlo’s a hittable target, and it takes an aggressive guy like Derevyanchenko to beat him. Charlo doesn’t have the amateur international history that Derevyanchenko has, and Derevyanchenko can really fight, so I’m leaning toward him to win a close one by decision.

Stephen Edwards, trainer of former super welterweight champion Julian Williams

Charlo UD 12: I think Jermall Charlo is too big for Sergiy Derevyanchenko. Jermall’s jab and stature will be a lot to penetrate. Sergiy has more amateur pedigree, so I expect him to score points and hold his own.

But I think Jermall’s jab, size and chin will win him the fight. I think Sergiy is vulnerable early and a knockdown will be the difference. Jermall by unanimous decision.

Ivan Redkach, welterweight contender

Derevyanchenko KO 7: Sergiy Derevyanchenko has never been a champion and he’s extremely hungry and motivated to become one by defeating Jermall Charlo. I really like Charlo as a fighter, and as far as his style, and I have nothing bad to say about it.

But I do believe that Sergiy’s pressure will eventually wear down Charlo, and that he will at some point hurt him, not let him off the hook, and be able to stop Charlo somewhere in the middle of the fight, maybe in the seventh round.

Vyacheslav Shabranskyy, light heavyweight contender

Derevyanchenko W 12: Sergiy Derevyanchenko is a very tough, durable guy whom I know from the amateurs, but Jermall Charlo has a great boxing style. Both fighters have great chins. I believe that it’s going to be a great fight, and I think it’s going to go the distance. But, ultimately, I believe Sergiy will have his hands raised in the end.

JERMELL CHARLO VS. JEISON ROSARIO FIGHT PREDICTIONS

Errol Spence Jr., Undefeated Unified Welterweight Champion

Charlo W 12: I like Rosario as a fighter, but I think Jermell is going to beat him. Rosario has been stopped before. He has been hurt before and recently Jermell’s been showing knockout power. I feel like if he catches Rosario with a good shot, he could stop him, but I’m going with Charlo by decision.

Shawn Porter, two-time welterweight champion

Charlo late-round TKO: I think that Jermell Charlo is going to win this fight against Jeison Rosario. Rosario is on a winning streak, but Charlo has a mean streak, and that energetic persona works for him.

Knowing that Rosario has been knocked out before, and when you’re going up against a heavy-hitter who lands straight punches and a nice jab like Charlo, I have to go with Charlo by late-round stoppage in a firefight.

Anthony Dirrell, former super middleweight champion

Charlo SD 12: Anything can happen, and we know that. Jeison Rosario’s mentality in knocking out Julian Williams was unbelievable. But Rosario’s not a guy who dances around too much so Jermell’s skills and his beast mentality will get him those belts from Rosario. I believe it will be Jermell by a split-decision.

Marcus Browne, former light heavyweight champion

Charlo KO 12: Jermell Charlo is on a roll, but Jeison Rosario is a very tough cookie. Jermell has a lot of momentum coming off of his revenge victory over Tony Harrison, and, for that reason, I believe that he is in a zone. Rosario did stop Julian Williams on a night when he brought his “A-game,” and I believe that he can present some issues. But I see a late-round knockout for Jermell.

Herman Caicedo, trainer of heavyweight contender Luis Ortiz and former bantamweight champion Juan Carlos Payano

Rosario W 12: Jeison Rosario is sharper and more powerful with his punches and shows a level of calmness beyond his years. I believe he will defeat Jermell Charlo and maybe even earn a late stoppage.

Chris Colbert, Undefeated interim WBA Super Featherweight Champion

Charlo KO 10: I believe that Jermell Charlo versus Jeison Rosario will be a tough fight for the first three or four rounds, but that Jermell’s clean power-punching will be too much and Rosario will get caught with a vicious shot and be knocked out cold.

Nonito Donaire, former four-division world champion

Charlo KO 8: Jermell Charlo is in against one hell of a fighter in Jeison Rosario, who is big and tough and will make it a dogfight. But I think that over the distance, Jermell will start to catch up to him and win by eighth-round knockout.

Luis Ortiz, heavyweight contender

Rosario W 12: I think that Jeison Rosario will win this fight against Jermell Charlo. Rosario is bigger, stronger, has better punch placement and lands with harder shots. I believe that he will win a decision, if not by early knockout or TKO. It’s a life-changing event and Rosario won’t waste this opportunity.

Tony Harrison, former super welterweight champion

Charlo UD 12: As much as I don’t like Jermell Charlo, he gained my respect in our two fights. Charlo’s facing a guy in Jeison Rosario who is game and very motivated after knocking out Julian Williams. I think it’s going to be a tight fight, and I think each of them can be hurt at one point, but I see Charlo winning by a unanimous decision.

Jorge Cota, super welterweight contender

Rosario KO 10: I know both Jeison Rosario and Jermell Charlo because I fought both of them, losing a split-decision to Rosario and being knocked out in third round by Charlo by a punch that I didn’t see coming.

But even though my fight went the distance against Rosario, I felt the power of every single punch he threw, whether it was on the arms, the shoulders, the chest, the stomach or the head.

I never really felt Charlo’s power until he caught me with that one punch. So with that in mind, I believe that Rosario will do similar damage to Charlo, wearing him down before finally stopping him in around the 10th round.

Erislandy Lara, WBA Super Welterweight Champion

Charlo KO 11: Jermell Charlo will be too much for Jeison Rosario because he is the better boxer. The fight will be competitive until the later rounds, when Jermell will score a knockout. I don’t see this fight going the distance. Jermell by 11th round knockout.

Sebastian Fundora, undefeated super welterweight contender

Rosario late-round KO: I believe that styles make fights, and that their styles are perfect for one of them to be knocked out. But I think that Jeison Rosario has the edge over Jermell Charlo, and that it will be Rosario who delivers the knockout in the later rounds.

Andre Dirrell, Olympic Bronze Medalist and veteran contender

Charlo KO 10: I believe that Jermell Charlo will come out of this with a knockout victory over Jeison Rosario, who will bring it, but Jermell will have all the answers and make the adjustment. I’m looking for Jermell to win by ninth or 10th round-knockout.

Danny Roman, former unified super bantamweight champion

Rosario KO 10: Jermell Charlo versus Jeison Rosario is going to be a war that I don’t think will go the full 12 rounds. I believe that Rosario will win by 10th-round knockout.

Stephen Edwards, trainer of former super welterweight champion Julian Williams

Charlo TKO 6: Jermell Charlo versus Jeison “Banana” Rosario is a tough fight to assess. I think Rosario is the better boxer. Jermell looks like the better boxer because he can use his legs and he has a good jab. But Jermell’s not hard to hit and he’s been out-boxed for long stretches by Tony Harrison, John Jackson and Demetrius Hopkins.

Rosario has some skillful moves – except he just comes forward. But Jermell is clutch and he has an elite chin also. I also believe Rosario loses steam after six rounds. So, look for Jermell to clip him late in a great fight. Jermell by TKO.

Kenny Porter, trainer of two-time welterweight champion Shawn Porter

Charlo KO 10: I think Jermell Charlo will win this fight by stoppage against Jeison Rosario, and I’m thinking that it will be a knockout in the ninth or 10th round.

Javier Fortuna, former two-division world champion

Rosario KO 7: I have no doubt that Jeison “Banana” Rosario will defeat Jermell Charlo and make history for the Dominican Republic. I believe that Rosario will do to Charlo what he did to Julian Williams, but that Charlo will be knocked out cold.

Kevin Cunningham, trainer of super welterweight contender Erickson Lubin

Charlo KO 8: Somebody is getting knocked out in the Jermell Charlo versus Jeison Rosario fight, and I’m picking Charlo to win a shootout. I believe that Charlo’s athleticism will give him the edge over Rosario, and I think he’ll stop Rosario in the eighth round.

Juan Carlos Payano, former world bantamweight champion

Rosario W 12: I believe that Jeison Rosario is going to win against Jermell Charlo. It’s Jeison’s time, and he won’t waste it. Jeison is bigger and stronger and will walk down Charlo.

Rolando Romero, undefeated interim WBA Lightweight Champion

Charlo KO 9: Jermell Charlo versus Jeison Rosario is going to be a dogfight over the first half of the fight, but I think that as it goes on, Jermell’s just going to crack him. I think it will be a late-round knockout, probably in the eighth or the ninth.

Michel Rivera, undefeated lightweight contender

Rosario W 12: Jeison Rosario is my pick against Jermell Charlo. From the heart and from the head, Rosario is better at power punching and very poised in all situations. Rosario by decision or by early knockout.

Jesus Ramos, undefeated welterweight contender

Charlo TKO 10: I see Jermell Charlo boxing a little smarter than Jeison Rosario and taking him into deep waters with his experience. It’s a been there done that situation for him.

Amilcar Vidal, undefeated middleweight prospect

Rosario TKO 10: I believe that Jeison Rosario against Jermell Charlo will be a very entertaining fight, but it’s also the biggest of Rosario’s career. For that reason, I believe that Rosario will be at his best and win by knockout in the later round, perhaps by 10th-round TKO.

Andre Rozier, trainer of middleweight contender Sergiy Derevyanchenko and former middleweight champion Daniel Jacobs

Rosario W 12: This is a very intriguing bout. Jeison Rosario is a big 154-pounder, as is Jermell Charlo. They both have good punching power. But It will come down to a battle of wills, and I’m seeing the hunger of Jeison being a stronger force. Jeison by decision.

Carlos Negron, heavyweight contender

Rosario KO 10: Jermell Charlo is very skilled, but Jeison Rosario is the harder, sharper puncher. As long as Rosario doesn’t get surprised with a shot, he will win by knockout in the later rounds.

Charles Mooney, Olympic Silver Medalist and trainer of middleweight contender Matt Korobov

Rosario SD 12: If Jermell Charlo’s mind isn’t right, he can leave a lot of openings for Jeison Rosario to capitalize on and walk away with the championships. Rosario’s a tough guy, so I’m leaning toward him to win a tough, close fight by split-decision.

Caleb Truax, former super middleweight champion

Charlo KO 9: I think that Jeison Rosario may give Jermell Charlo some problems early due to the fact that he’s a big 154-pounder with good power, but I think that Jermell’s general experience, punching power, accuracy and ability to come on in the later rounds will enable him to stop Rosario in the eighth or ninth round.

Eduardo Ramirez, featherweight contender

Rosario KO 9: Jeison Rosario is a younger, newer champion and more motivated fighter than Jermell Charlo. I have no doubt that he is the stronger more powerful fighter and that he will win by a late-round knockout.

# # #

ABOUT CHARLO DOUBLEHEADER

The CHARLO DOUBLEHEADER takes place Saturday, September 26 on SHOWTIME PPV with an unprecedented event presented by Premier Boxing Champions. The PPV begins at a special time of 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT and features six compelling fights in all, five of which are world title fights, on the same night for one price. The SHOWTIME pay-per-view telecast begins with the Jermall Charlo vs. Sergiy Derevyanchenko three-fight card followed by a 30-minute intermission hosted by MORNING KOMBAT and then. the Jermell Charlo vs. Jeison Rosario three-fight card.

Part one of the SHOWTIME PPV is headlined by WBC Middleweight Champion Jermall Charlo facing top contender Sergiy Derevyanchenko. WBA Super Bantamweight Champion Brandon Figueroa will defend his title against 122-pound contender Damien Vázquez in the co-featured bout, while WBO Bantamweight World Champion John Riel Casimero faces off against unbeaten Duke Micah in the pay-per-view opener.

The second three-fight card is headlined by the historic unification matchup between WBC Super Welterweight Champion Jermell Charlo and IBF and WBA 154-pound champion Jeison Rosario. Unbeaten former champion Luis Nery will battle undefeated Aaron Alameda for the vacant WBC Super Bantamweight World Championship in the co-feature, while former unified champion Danny Román faces off against former champion Juan Carlos Payano in a WBC Super Bantamweight title eliminator bout to open the second installment of the pay-per-view.

The event is presented by Premier Boxing Champions and promoted by Lions Only Promotions and TGB Promotions. The Jermell Charlo vs. Jeison Rosario match is co-promoted with Sampson Boxing.