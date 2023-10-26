Power Slap 5 Results: Looking into Da Crazy Hawaiian’s KO

The Power Slap 5 results are in and there's so much that happened in this event. First of all, four title fights; yeah, that's a lot of title fights. The action was there in abundance and Power Slap 5 gave us a lot of highlights to replay as the sport grows. This event was shaping up to be the biggest thus far in the sport's history and it certainly delivered.

Here, we'll give some commentary on the results and what it really means as the divisions move forward. Having four title fights on one card is a huge deal — it opens up the opportunity for a complete shift in the promotion. Let's see what exactly happened last night and what it means to us now.

Power Slap 5 Results: Da Crazy Hawaiian Gets the Job Done

We though that this one was going to go to decision, but hey, being wrong can be fun sometimes. Da Crazy Hawaiian was able to get the knockout in the second round and in doing so, he left as the super heavyweight champion of the world!

The fans came out in support of the Islanders in the main event, but we had a lot of others on this card that brought the fans out as well. This was a great bout for as long as it lasted; we have the fans to thank for bringing the energy and the athletes to thank for putting it all on the line.

When we dare to be great, things can go very well or very wrong — Vakameilalo went out there to put his heart and chin on the line but came up a bit short. This is his first loss, but we have high hopes that he'll be able to bounce back from this and chase gold once again.

As for now, Da Crazy Hawaiian is an incredible champ and a fun representation for the sport. Really, Power Slap had a win-win situation here.

Power Slap 5 Results – Co-main Event: Damien Dibbell Defeats Nate Burnard

And still! Dibbell secures the win, brought home a belt and stole a win bonus with this performance. This wasn't the war that we expected — this was a clean, one-sided performance by our champion. Burnard took one of the meanest slaps we've ever seen on the chin and, like anyone would, he went down — that's all she wrote.

‘The Bell' took to the post-fight press conference to reinforce the sentiment that he should be the, or one of, the faces of the sport. He's well-spoken, has a lot going for him, he's young — oh, and also, he's the heavyweight champion, in case you missed it. We're excited to see what's next for the division.

Power Slap 5 Results: Wolverine Shocks the World

Wolverine retained his title, and equally as impressive, he handed Austin Turpin his first loss. Turpin is the brash, young guy that thought he was going to run through everyone. Well, the chins held up on both sides but the champion had the cleaner shots and the bigger moments. The belt is staying right where it was.

So, what's next for Wolverine? He wants some media — it's pretty accurate to say that Power Slap was throwing a lot into the Turpin hype train. Austin did do a lot for himself and he's marketable, but how about some love for the champion? Perhaps stealing the shine from Turpin, Power Slap would be wise to promote Wolverine, especially now that he seems to have got this sport figured out.

Power Slap 5 Results: John Davis Does it Again, but Differently

John Davis now boasts two wins over Azael Rodriguez. What a bout this one was! John Davis did give up a round or two, but when all was said and done, the title remained on the same side of this feud that feels all but over yet, despite it being a one-sided one thus far. We just can't help but feel that these two will cross paths down the line once again.

The winner via unanimous decision, Davis was able to prove that, for the time being, he's got Azael's number. Their first bout was a one-and-done bout so this isn't a complete loss for Rodriguez — the growth showed but he was just not quite there. Davis is a great champion and a fantastic representation for the sport. We can't wait to see what the champ does next.

Be sure to check out the Power Slap replays! This sport is growing very quickly and it's better to be early than late.