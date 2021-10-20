Otto Wallin Hopes Matchroom and WBC Do the Right Things

NYC resident Otto Wallin planned to fly to England today, to get settled ahead of a planned Oct. 30 battle against Dillian Whyte at the 02 in London.

The Swede got word early Wednesday morning that foe Whyte is claiming a hurt shoulder, and is seeking to drop out of the heavyweight title shot eliminator. So, Wallin unpacked his bags, and waited to hear more. And kept waiting…

The 25-2 hitter, who is coming off a win over Dominic Breazeale, put out a statement on the development.