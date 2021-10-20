Connect with us

Otto Wallin Hopes Matchroom and WBC Do the Right Things

Published

16 seconds ago

on

NYC resident Otto Wallin planned to fly to England today, to get settled ahead of a planned Oct. 30 battle against Dillian Whyte at the 02 in London.

The Swede got word early Wednesday morning that foe Whyte is claiming a hurt shoulder, and is seeking to drop out of the heavyweight title shot eliminator. So, Wallin unpacked his bags, and waited to hear more. And kept waiting…

The 25-2 hitter, who is coming off a win over Dominic Breazeale, put out a statement on the development.

Editor/publisher Michael Woods became addicted to boxing in 1990, when Buster Douglas shocked the world with his demolition of the fearsome Mike Tyson. The Brooklyn-based journalist Woods has covered the sport since then, for ESPN The Magazine, ESPN.com, ESPN New York, RING, and he was editor of TheSweetScience.com from 2007-2015. Woods is also an accomplished blow by blow and color man, having done work for Top Rank, DiBella Entertainment, EPIX, and numerous other organizations.

