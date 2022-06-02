NYF Check-In: WBA Super Middleweight Champion David Morrell Jr.

This Saturday, The Armory has a familiar face in town as David Morrell Jr. (6-0, 5 KOs) co-headlines against Kalvin Henderson (15-1, 11 KOs) on Showtime. The 24-year-old WBA super middleweight “regular' titleholder since 2021 looks to make his third defense of that belt in the same place he made his pro debut.

“The fans at The Armory are just amazing. Every time I fight, the energy they put out there makes me at home away from home,” Morrell said to NYFights.com.

“In the beginning, I didn't expect it to be that way. But the fact that I did and that I feel so loved and embraced by the City of Minneapolis is incredible.”

The former Cuban medalist is back in Minneapolis for the third straight fight in his pro career. Morrell stopped Alantez Fox in four rounds last December at The Armory. Morrell advised me that the training camp went great so I asked for the most significant change in camp preparations instead.

“I don't believe that boxing is a sport where you make wholesale changes from fight to fight; it's not like other sports where you change your strategy from one opponent to another. We stayed the course and focused on the fundamentals,” Morrell said.

Inquired about what Morrell knew about Henderson heading into the contest. He noted that we'd find out after they touch gloves.”To be honest with you, I don't know that much about him. But I do know that he looked strong in his last fight. We'll see how he comes out Saturday night,” Morrell stated.

Morrell recently has been name-checked as a potential opponent for David Benavidez. Just know that he's been listening. “I'm focused on Henderson right now. But does it bother me that he's now talking all that stuff? Not really. Totally the opposite. I'm glad that you know that he's ready. Whenever the time comes, when the time is right, when the moment comes, I'll be ready. Hopefully, the time does come sometime,” Morrell mentioned.

So what does Morrell get into in his downtime away from boxing? “Talk to my mom and the people that I love in Cuba. Netflix and video games, especially FIFA.” Morrell quipped. “Real Madrid!”

You can follow Marquis Johns on Twitter @weaksauceradio .