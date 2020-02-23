Not Just The Gypsy King, Tyson Fury Is King Of All Heavyweigths; Fury Stops Wilder

He is not merely the Gypsy King, Tyson Fury proved himself to be King of all Heavyweights, and of all the sports world, at the MGM Grand, in Las Vegas, on Saturday night.

Fury did as he promised; he used his increased bulk to bully the sniper, sending Deontay Wilder to the mat, in rounds three and five. In round seven, Fury backed Wilder into a corner, threw launches, and forced the Wilder corner to throw in the towel. Ref Kenny Bayless was on the same wave-length, he hopped in to stop it with Wilder spewing blood out of a battered left ear.

After, Fury capped the night by singing “Miss American Pie” in center ring, with trainer Sugar Hill and promoter Bob Arum trying to remember the words.

The event ran on Pay Per View, a collaboration between ESPN/Top Rank, and FOX/PBC.

Wilder, age 34, came in with a 42-0-1 record, and the Alabama boxer came in promising to remove any doubt from their first meeting, a draw, in December 2018.

Fury (29-0-1 entering), age 31, came in surprisingly heavier than in 2018, all the better to enable him to look to stop Wilder, because, he said, he views a draw as a loss.

The 6-7 Wilder came in 19 pounds heavier this time, 231 pounds, and promised to “knock him out, in devastating fashion,” right before heading out to the ring.

The 6-9 Fury, 256 1/2 last time, 273 on Friday, he said he wanted to “knock him out,” minutes before doing his ring walk.

In the first, Fury walked the walk. He came forward, was the aggressor, had Wilder backing up, and took the round. One right hand by Deontay had the crowd buzzing.

In the second, Fury took it; his ring generalship, hand speed and accuracy spoke louder.

In the third, a jab-right hand combo dropped Wilder. Wilder got up, looked to clinch, went to the mat and maybe was saved by the bell.

In the fourth, Fury was a mauling brawler, he’d smack Wilder, then grab on. Deontay’s legs were still a bit iffy, but he got better as the round progressed.

In round five, Wilder looked weary. He hit the deck, again, this time off a body shot. It was a left hook to the body. We saw blood in the left ear of Wilder, maybe a busted ear drum? And Bayless took apoint from Fury, bad call.

In the sixth, Wilder looked close to the end. So weary, and Fury looked energized still. He was bullying the smaller man. Blood from Wilder was smeared all over Fury’s face. Fury wiggled his tongue, a la Gene Simmons, as he saw blood. Trainer Jay Deas said, “Back him up, right hand.”

In the seventh, Wilder had no snap, and his hand speed wasn’t of a caliber to surprise Fury. Bayless stopped it, as Wilder took shots in the corner. The towel was being thrown in by the Wilder corner as Bayless stepped in. Mark Breland explained to Wilder that the busted up ear was no bueno, that’s whay they stopped it.