Nonito Donaire Added To Spence-Crawford Card

Nonito Donaire was scheduled to do battle on July 15, but will instead glove up on the Saturday, July 29 Errol Spence vs Terence Crawford card. The 40 year old Filipino all-star will face Alexandro Santiago, for the vacant WBC bantamweight world championship on the SHOWTIME PPV. This Premier Boxing Champions event will take place from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

In the PPV opener, prospect Yoenis Tellez meets Spanish contender Sergio Garcia in a 10-round super welterweight attraction. Garcia had been pitted against Jesus Ramos Jr but Ramos was forced to pull out due to a hand injury.

Also, previously booked Gurgen Hovhannisyan vs. Viktor Faust fight got scratched after Faust was forced to withdraw because of a back problem. Yes, matchmakers are earning their keep on this one.

The pay-per-view begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz is slated to meet unbeaten Giovanni Cabrera in a 12-round WBC and WBA Lightweight Title Eliminator in the co-main event. Fingers very crossed that stays on plan.

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by Man Down Promotions, TBC Promotions and TGB Promotions, are available through AXS.com.

Tell Me About Nonito Donaire

Nonito Donaire holds a 42-7, 28 KOs record. He has grabbed titles at flyweight, bantamweight, super bantamweight and featherweight. He's back at bantamweight, where he captured a title with a May 2021 knockout of Nordine Oubaali and where he succumbed to Naoya Inoue in their June 2022 rematch.

Nonito Donaire looks to win a title at age 40

After the 2021 title win over Oubali, Donaire told his IG followers, “Age is a number. An 80 year old can be in a wheelchair or can be running marathons. HEALTH is WEALTH.” PERIOD…and the story continues.

He's a native of Talibon, Bohol, Philippines. According to the PBC website, “Nonito Donaire is the third born of four children to Nonito Sr., who competed as an amateur boxer in America in the early 1990s. Older brother Glenn became a flyweight and cousin Richard a super flyweight. Like his countryman, Manny Pacquiao, Donaire lived in General Santos City, South Cotabato until he was six and attended the same school as did Pacquiao.”

Nonito Donaire surprised folks in 2018 by upsetting then champion Ryan Burnett in his hometown to capture a title at 118, a strap he dropped in 2019, in his first matchup against the “Monster” Inoue.

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to become a world champion once again on an already historic night for boxing,” said Donaire in a release.

Nonito Donaire consoles son after losing rematch to Naoya Inoue

Donaire has proven to be a durable role model. He consoled his son after losing to Naoya Inoue in their rematch, and showed massive class in defeat.

“I’m thankful to my team for this opportunity and I’m going to do everything I can to make the most of it. We’re working really hard on defense and being as fast as possible. It’s been an amazing camp and I can’t wait to get in the ring.”

Santiago Has Contended For Crown, Versus Jerwin Ancajas

From Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico, Santiago (age 27; 27-3-5, 14 KOs) comes to this fight on a three-bout winning streak, after his majority decision loss to Gary Antonio Russell in November 2021.

Santiago meets a living legend July 29

He had previously fought for a 115-pound crown in September 2018, fighting Jerwin Ancajas to a split draw.

“I have been waiting five years to get another world title opportunity, so another two weeks is nothing,” said Nonito Donaire foe Santiago. “I’m still focused and working hard. The objective and target is still the same. I’m very fortunate and would like to thank my team for this great opportunity to be part of such an amazing event on July 29.”

 

