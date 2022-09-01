Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame Induction Gala Report

The first Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame Trilogy induction extravaganza took place this past weekend, August 26th and 27th at Resorts World, Las Vegas.

The classes of 2020, 2021, and 2022 participated in the NVBHOF Meet and Greet Fan Experience, the 4th annual WBC Green Belt Challenge Amateur Fight and the Induction Ceremony.

The Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame weekend was dedicated to highlighting the presence and influence the sport has had over the Nevada community. The non-profit organization has helped honor its contributors to the sport by keeping its history and achievements alive and thriving. And, since, Covid reared its head, festivities in 2020 and 2021 were put off, so this gala promised to be one for the ages…and that proved to be true. Yes, it is likely that this will be the first, and last “trilogy” gathering.

The Meet and Greet Fan Experience was a great way for the boxers to give back to the boxing community by meeting their fans and appreciating their contributions. Many wishes came true for boxing devotees at the Meet and Greet Fan Experience. Fans were able to meet their favorite inductees like Michael “Second To” Nunn and Fernando “El Feroz” Vargas. Folks met fighters with the best comeback stories like Motivational 5x World Champion Vinny “The Pazmanian Devil” Paz. Ticket holders were able to ask for autographs, advice, and pictures.

A fan with a Ring magazine from 1992 which had James “Lights Out” Toney on the cover as the “Fighter of the Year” was able to get the 2020 International Boxing Hall of Fame inductees’ signature.

She was holding on to the magazine for 30 years, she told me, hoping to one day meet him. She was finally able to meet her favorite fighter and get his signature at the NVBHOF Fan Experience.

Fans were waiting in line to take pictures and have conversations with “Showtime” Sean Porter, the two-time world champion who now has his own podcast show, “The Porter Way Podcast.“ Click here for a huge gallery of pics.

The whole experience made fans feel seen and excited to be part of the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame weekend.

The 4th Annual WBC Greenbelt Challenge Amateur Fight was a great opportunity for the youth to showcase their skills in front of scouts, famous world champions and companies looking to give endorsement deals. The event gives the younger generation hope that with hard work and dedication, everything is possible.

Sitting in the front row: Evander Holyfield, Demarcus Corley and Andre Ward watching the amateurs go all out, “Mexican Style”.

At one point the WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman was in the ring giving the amateurs their awards. Trainer Jorge Capetillo watched proudly as his son Dylan “La Amenaza” Capetillo showed his craft. The NBHOF 4th Annual WBC Greenbelt Challenge was a great way for the amateurs to gain exposure and the community to support the youth.

The weekend ended with the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame honoring and celebrating their inductees. All the attendees had their best gala attire ready to wow as they walked the red carpet. To start the ceremony Las Vegas show girls walked the inductees to their table. There was a three-course meal, with a chocolate dessert in the shape of boxing gloves to top it off. Don Jose Sulaiman received praise for all his contributions to Nevada boxing, as his son current WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman gave an acceptance speech for his father. It was very touching.

At the ceremony inductees were grateful to God, their families and honored to be inducted into a prestigious Nevada Hall of Fame. There was an auction of a WBC belt with the names of all the inductees. It went for over six thousand dollars. The induction ceremony ended with the induction of Floyd “Money” Mayweather. Floyd thanked the NVBHOF and was honored to be inducted in Las Vegas. He wore all black and had about ten diamond chains on display. All I could really see was the shiny diamonds dancing on stage.

At the end of the ceremony the whole Trilogy class went on stage and took pictures. It was an honor to be amongst such great people who have contributed so much to boxing.