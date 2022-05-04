Two Years Of Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame Inductees To Be Announced Friday, May 6

NEVADA BOXING HALL OF FAME TO ANNOUNCE 2021 and 2022 CLASS OF INDUCTEES ON MAY 6 AT RESORTS WORLD LAS VEGAS INSIDE REDTAIL

(LAS VEGAS, NV May 4, 2022) – The Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame will announce its 2021 and 2022 Class of Inductees on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. The star-studded list of honorees will be revealed at RedTail inside Resorts World Las Vegas. This will be an epic year as they will induct 2020, 2021 and the Class of 2022 together all while it being their 10th year anniversary.

Resorts World Las Vegas will host this year's NVBHOF induction ceremony weekend August 26 and 27. Details of the Induction Weekend are posted at NVBHOF.com. Tickets go on sale today.

Several inductees and other boxers will be in person and on the phone to be introduced and will be available to be interviewed by the media. All media outlets are welcome.

Immediately following the announcement, Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame along with “Showtime” Shawn Porter and The Porter Way Podcast will host the first Karaoke and Game Night with the Champs. Come and enjoy this FREE, fun filled fan event. It will be a knockout!

The Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame is an IRS 501 (c)3 charity and all donations are tax deductible. The Hall's charitable contributions over the nine years since its formation have helped many Nevada based boxing-related charities and organizations. Our focus remains on building a museum to honor the sport of boxing and developing programs in the community to help at risk youth as well as anyone with medical conditions who can benefit from the positive attributes of boxing. Donations are welcome.

The Hall was founded in 2013 by noted boxing broadcaster Rich Marotta (pictured below).

Click here to read clip on 2020 class. For more information, phone 702-3NVBHOF, or 702-368-2463.