Canelo Shoe Drops, I’d Like Morrell v Benavidez, You?

Now that the Canelo shoe has dropped, and we know the Mexican pack leader is fighting PBCer Jermall Charlo in September, we wonder the ripple effects.

Chief among them: will David Benavidez pivot to accepting a bout with Cuban David Morrell, being that his preferred dance partner will be waltzing with another?

Bob Santos, out of California, trains Morrell (9-0, 8 KOs; age 25). He is waiting like everyone to see how things shake out in this 168 pound sphere.

He’d be quite happy to see his kid rumbling with Benavidez (27-0, 23 KOs; age 26), he told NYFIGHTS.

“I have NO DOUBT Morrell would be victorious over Benavidez,” Santos asserted. “If Benavidez is willing to take the fight, one hundred percent, wherever, whenever!”

Yes, OK, Santos is bubbling over with enthusiasm. That stems from what? Partly, because Morrell is such a fine athlete, period. “I really, really think if he wasn’t a prizefighter,” Santos said, “Morrell would be center field for the NY Yankees…or a strong safety in the NFL. If Benavidez were to get Canelo fight, go for it, you deserve it. But if not, Benavidez versus Morrell is the best fighting the best.”

Now, Benavidez is a full step up (and maybe then some) from Alantez Fox, Calvin Henderson, Aidos Yerbossynuly, and Yamaguchi Falcao, Morrell’s last conquest. I’m on record thinking Morrell looks like a pound for pound level talent to me. If that is so, then Benavidez, who beat up Caleb Plant his last time out, would be tested in a battle versus the Cuban.

I’m of the belief that Morrell is of a higher caliber right now than anyone Benavidez has beaten, apart from Plant.

Make Benavidez-Morrell, I say, that is a truly compelling fight.

PS: I talked to Santos two nights ago. I asked for any update on Morrell-Benavidez late Friday afternoon.

Santos’ response: “I don’t think they want any part of that fight, it seemed like for a second they did but they are getting really cold feet. The promoter agreed to it, so I don’t understand what’s happening with that. Now he’s calling out Jaime Munguia, a guy who’s a weight class smaller than him who I don’t even know if he really beat Derevyanchenko! Well, God willing, we do what we’re supposed to do tomorrow, Charlo doesn’t wanna fight Adames, we’re going to go to look to go after Benavidez with Adames because no one wants to fight in the middle weight division!”