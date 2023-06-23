Worldwide

Canelo Shoe Drops, I'd Like Morrell v Benavidez, You?

Adam Kownacki Has Slimmer Body, Tyson Fury's Trainer, Free Agent Status

Should Chocolatito Try For Title in Fifth Weight Class

Canelo Alvarez Announces PBC Deal

Carlos Adames Insists He Will Overwhelm J-Rock Williams

Trainer Bob Santos Thinks Very Best J Roc Doesn't Beat Carlos Adames

Mark Zuckerberg vs Elon Musk, Who Wins and How?

Louis vs Schmeling 2: Hall of Fame Writer Remembers 85 Years Ago Today

We MIGHT Be Witnessing Positive Shift in Boxing

Edgar Berlanga Next Leg of Career Arc Intriguing As Hell

Canelo Shoe Drops, I’d Like Morrell v Benavidez, You?

Canelo Shoe Drops, I'd Like Morrell v Benavidez, You?

Now that the Canelo shoe has dropped, and we know the Mexican pack leader is fighting PBCer Jermall Charlo in September, we wonder the ripple effects.

Chief among them: will David Benavidez pivot to accepting a bout with Cuban David Morrell, being that his preferred dance partner will be waltzing with another?

Bob Santos, out of California, trains Morrell (9-0, 8 KOs; age 25). He is waiting like everyone to see how things shake out in this 168 pound sphere.

Bob Santos, 2022 Ring Trainer of the Year

He’d be quite happy to see his kid rumbling with Benavidez (27-0, 23 KOs; age 26), he told NYFIGHTS.

“I have NO DOUBT Morrell would be victorious over Benavidez,” Santos asserted. “If Benavidez is willing to take the fight, one hundred percent, wherever, whenever!”

David Morrell Jr needed just one round to stop Yamaguchi Falcao in their super middleweight bout. Photo: Esther Lin, Showtime Boxing

David Morrell Jr needed just one round to stop Yamaguchi Falcao in their super middleweight bout. Photo: Esther Lin, Showtime Boxing

Yes, OK, Santos is bubbling over with enthusiasm. That stems from what? Partly, because Morrell is such a fine athlete, period. “I really, really think if he wasn’t a prizefighter,” Santos said, “Morrell would be center field for the NY Yankees…or a strong safety in the NFL. If Benavidez were to get Canelo fight, go for it, you deserve it. But if not, Benavidez versus Morrell is the best fighting the best.”

David Morrell

Would Morrell be a tougher out than Munguia for Benavidez?

Now, Benavidez is a full step up (and maybe then some) from Alantez Fox, Calvin Henderson, Aidos Yerbossynuly, and Yamaguchi Falcao, Morrell’s last conquest. I’m on record thinking Morrell looks like a pound for pound level talent to me. If that is so, then Benavidez, who beat up Caleb Plant his last time out, would be tested in a battle versus the Cuban.

I’m of the belief that Morrell is of a higher caliber right now than anyone Benavidez has beaten, apart from Plant.

Make Benavidez-Morrell, I say, that is a truly compelling fight.

PS: I talked to Santos two nights ago. I asked for any update on Morrell-Benavidez late Friday afternoon.

Carlos Adames, Bob Santos’ guy, vs Julian Williams at the Friday weigh in.

Santos’ response: “I don’t think they want any part of that fight, it seemed like for a second they did but they are getting really cold feet. The promoter agreed to it, so I don’t understand what’s happening with that. Now he’s calling out Jaime Munguia, a guy who’s a weight class smaller than him who I don’t even know if he really beat Derevyanchenko! Well, God willing, we do what we’re supposed to do tomorrow, Charlo doesn’t wanna fight Adames, we’re going to go to look to go after Benavidez with Adames because no one wants to fight in the middle weight division!”

Founder/editor Michael Woods got addicted to boxing in 1990, when Buster Douglas shocked the world with his demolition of the then-impregnable Mike Tyson. The Brooklyn-based journalist has covered the sport since for ESPN The Magazine, ESPN.com, Bad Left Hook and RING. His journalism career started with NY Newsday in 1999. Michael Woods is also an accomplished blow by blow and color man, having done work for Top Rank, DiBella Entertainment, EPIX, and for Facebook Fightnight Live, since 2017.

