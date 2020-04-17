MONEY PRINCE DUARTE: Remember the Name!

When looking back at some of the greatest fighters that ever participated in the sport of boxing, most of them started at a very young age, which produced an extensive amateur career and got them the type of experience necessary to become a world champion.

In the place they call “The Entertainment Capital of the World,” Las Vegas, NV , a nine-year old kid has aspirations of becoming a world champion: Money Prince Duarte.

Money Prince–yes, his given name–has the type of mentality and work ethic you wouldn’t normally see with a nine-year old especially during these times when social media and Call of Duty are everything to these kids.

Before we get into a Q&A session with Money Prince Duarte, it’s important to understand his parental support system and what got him to this point early in his life. Marcel Duarte is the father of Money Prince and his story begins with being born and raised in Kinston, NC.

Kinston is a sports town which birthed athletes like his uncle, 2X NBA All-Star Jerry Stackhouse and the 2016 second overall pick in the NBA draft, Brandon Ingram. Even with the city of Kingston having one of the highest crime rates in America, people still try their best to make it and pursue their dreams.

Marcel was raised with both parents and his mother Betty was an accomplished high school basketball coach. With all of the accomplishments his mother had as a player and coach, Marcel tried his best to make it as a basketball player. After being cut every year while in high school, Marcel did not quit and it eventually led to a full scholarship at a university. After going to school, he worked on playing pro and making the Harlem Globetrotters. Marcel truly believes that if you want something, you have to outwork everyone else.

In 2012, Marcel moved to Las Vegas with Money Prince and was invited to the camp of Zab Judah, Money Prince’s Godfather, as he was preparing for the Paulie Malignaggi fight. Money Prince, then two and half years old, took a liking to boxing.

At three, Money Prince was invited to Floyd Mayweather’s gym and this is where he met Floyd Mayweather Sr. It’s this meeting where he was also introduced to Roger Mayweather and Floyd Mayweather Jr. After that meeting, they took him in and Roger Mayweather started to train him from the age of three to the age of six. Once Roger started getting ill, Floyd Sr. took over the training duties and has been his trainer ever since.

Since birth, the championship mindset has clearly been passed on from Marcel to son Money Prince, who has all sorts of videos on social media that capture his daily grind as he grows up.

AG: Money Prince, thank you for taking the time out of your schedule to do this interview. What was it like when you entered the gym for the first time and what drew you into the sport of boxing?

MPD: It was pretty dope because I like fighting and punching things. When I saw Floyd Mayweather Jr. fight live and all of the fans that were there, I said to myself, this is what I want to do.

AG: Who is your favorite fighter and why?

MPD: My favorite fighter is Mike Tyson. His power and that guerilla mind frame is why he is my favorite. I was also able to meet him and hang out with him.

AG: Are you home schooling? If so, what’s it like doing that and not being in a class or school environment?

MPD: Yes, I am home schooling and I love being at home. Home schooling also gives me more time to train. My mom is my school teacher and we do schoolwork for four hours every day.

AG: What does your training regimen look like each day?

MPD: I run, swim, do mitts, pushups, situps and chop wood.

AG: Now that you have started your amateur career, how was it the first time you sparred in the ring and how did it feel getting hit?

MPD: The first sparring session I knocked the kid out! He didn’t even land a punch on me. A ten year old was able to land a punch on me and when he did, it just made me want to hurt him.

AG: Now that you have started boxing, have you thought about what you would like to eventually accomplish in the sport?

MPD: I just want to be the greatest boxer ever and make a billion dollars by the age of twenty. I want to also have an undefeated amateur career and go pro when I am fifteen.

AG: What are some hobbies you enjoy doing when you are not training?

MPD: I do music as a hobby and I have a song out called “Vegas Kid.” It’s my hobby but I’m dope! I also like to spend time with my family.

AG: How is it training with Floyd Mayweather Sr?



MPD: He is the greatest trainer in the world. I do whatever he says because he is the best and only taught the best.

AG: For those that are reading your story for the first time, what would you like to say to them? Also, where can they follow you on social media?

MPD: Google it, Instagram it and please support me! I just want to get out there and prove myself so that I can be a legend as a kid. You can follow me on Instagram (@moneyprince1) and on Youtube (Money Prince Duarte).

As you can see, Money Prince Duarte is not only dripping with confidence but he has a ton of personality. When Floyd Mayweather Sr. was asked about Money Prince, this is what he had to say about the young kid. “I am going to teach Prince everything I taught my son Floyd Jr. and in my eyes, Prince is the best!” Floyd Sr. continued, “No other nine-year old has a chance against his punching power.”

There you have it, a man who definitely knows a thing or two about boxing has co-signed the young Money Prince Duarte. With this age that we are in where social media is a platform for young athletes and artists to grow and establish their fan base, it’ll be interesting to see if Money Prince can not only fulfill his dreams as a fighter but also become a star along the way as well.

You can follow me on Twitter @abeg718 and on Instagram @nyfights.