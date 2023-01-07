Mia Ellis Scores Crushing First Round KO On Tank vs. Garcia Opener

Kicking things off at Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. before the Gervonta' Tank' Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia main event, Tank’s Upton Gym stablemate featherweight Mia Ellis (6-1) knocked out Karen Dulin (5-26-1) in the first round.

Ellis was the taller, longer fighter, and she was very patient in the opening round, didn't look to press the action but more so to see what her opponent had to offer. Ellis used her left jab effectively as a range finder for the overhand right. Once she found that range, Mia Ellis started to land some hard overhand rights, which immediately turned Dulin's face cherry-red. In one of the sequences, Ellis pawed with the left jab and landed a clean right hand, which sent Dulin down for the fight's first knockdown. After she got back up, Ellis remained patient, used her left jab effectively, and then landed back-to-back overhand rights, which resulted in a knockdown and the referee stopping the fight immediately.

After a 2022 that led to Mia Ellis winning two out of her three fights, she starts 2023 with a first-round knockout. Depending on the weight class she ultimately settles out, which may end up being a super featherweight, the 22-year-old, whose father is Coach Kenny Ellis, will be someone to watch as she climbs the rankings with every victory she notches up.

