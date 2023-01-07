Connect with us

Mia Ellis Scores Crushing First Round KO On Tank vs. Garcia Opener

Brandun Lee Scores A Mediocre Fourth Rd TKO

'Tank' Davis vs. Garcia: Live Round-by-Round Scoring & Fight Results

Gervonta 'Tank' Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia: Weigh-In Results & Betting Odds

Rashidi Ellis Looks To Shine On 'Tank' vs. Garcia Showtime PPV

Gervonta 'Tank' Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia: Fight Preview

Gervonta 'Tank' Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia: Betting Odds

Demond Nicholson Looks To Be 'DBest@it' Against 'Boo Boo' Andrade

Jaron 'Boots' Ennis vs. Karen Chukhadzhian: Preview, Prediction & Betting Odds

FALKENTALK: Gervonta Davis’ Fate Is Up To You  

3 hours ago

Mia Ellis Scores Crushing First Round KO On Tank vs. Garcia Opener

Kicking things off at Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. before the Gervonta' Tank' Davis vs. Hector Luis Garcia main event, Tank’s Upton Gym stablemate featherweight Mia Ellis (6-1) knocked out Karen Dulin (5-26-1) in the first round.

Ellis was the taller, longer fighter, and she was very patient in the opening round, didn't look to press the action but more so to see what her opponent had to offer. Ellis used her left jab effectively as a range finder for the overhand right. Once she found that range, Mia Ellis started to land some hard overhand rights, which immediately turned Dulin's face cherry-red. In one of the sequences, Ellis pawed with the left jab and landed a clean right hand, which sent Dulin down for the fight's first knockdown. After she got back up, Ellis remained patient, used her left jab effectively, and then landed back-to-back overhand rights, which resulted in a knockdown and the referee stopping the fight immediately.

Photo Credit:Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

After a 2022 that led to Mia Ellis winning two out of her three fights, she starts 2023 with a first-round knockout. Depending on the weight class she ultimately settles out, which may end up being a super featherweight, the 22-year-old, whose father is Coach Kenny Ellis, will be someone to watch as she climbs the rankings with every victory she notches up.

You can follow Abe on Twitter @abeg718 and subscribe to “The Boxing Rush Hour Show” podcast on all streaming platforms.

Born and raised in the Bronx, New York City, Abe grew up in a family who were and still are die-hard boxing fans. He started contributing boxing articles to NYF in 2017. Abe through his hard work, has made his way up the ranks and is now the editor at NYFights. He is also a member of the Boxing Writers Association of America (BWAA).

