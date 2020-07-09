Matchroom Fight Camp Preview 

Matchroom Boxing is set to make a comeback in the next couple of months, with promoter Eddie Hearn setting up some mouthwatering clashes to welcome live sports back to the company.

All the fights are scheduled to be held at the company’s headquarters itself in Brentwood, Essex, England.

The fights will be part of a grand Fight Camp week from 1st August onwards, to be held at Matchroom’s HQ, with the bouts set to be telecast on Sky Sports as well.

The highlight of the event will be the main card fight between Sam Eggington and Ted Cheeseman, for the IBF International Super Welter title belt.

Eggington has a 28-6-0 record coming into this fight, with Cheeseman having a 15-2-1 streak behind him so far. Eggington is definitely the favorite for this title clash, but Cheeseman does have the ability and potential to cause an upset, which would be quite the way to kick things off for Fight Camp.

Fight Camp 2, which will be on the second weekend, will have Terri Harper defending her WBC and IBO Super-Featherweight titles against Natasha Jonas on 7th August. This will be the first time that two British women will be facing off for a world boxing title. Harper, the defending champion, has a 10-0 record with five KOs, having won the world title in February when she defeated Eva Wahlstrom. The 23-year-old is up against a relative veteran in the 36-year-old Jonas, who has won her last three bouts and has a 9-1 record with seven KOs.

Finally, possibly the highest-profile event hosted by Matchroom, will see Dillian Whyte (see below) face off against Alexander Povetkin on 22nd August.

Whyte’s WBC interim heavyweight title will be on the line, with Povetkin being a former heavyweight champion himself. This promises to be a hell of a fight between two extremely experienced and skilled fighters. Whyte’s overall record so far is 27-1-0 with 18 KOs, while Povetkin has a 35-2-1 record so far, with 24 KOs. The Russian is ranked fifth as a contender by the WBC, and will be looking to defeat the home favorite, who may suffer a little due to this title bout taking place behind closed doors. It was originally scheduled for 2nd May 2020 at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, where Whyte would have received a vociferous home crowd. Nevertheless, fans in the UK and Ireland can watch the event live on Sky Sports Box Office.

These events represent some of the biggest bouts that Matchroom has hosted, and with live sports slowly returning to the UK, the excitement for these boxing events is only rising as they come closer. While the absence of live audiences is sure to put a dampener on proceedings, the very fact that there is live boxing available for fans to watch will be a relief for most sports fans.