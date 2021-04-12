Connect with us

Looks Like Gervonta Davis Fights Mario Barrios Next

Joe Smith Edges Out Maxim Vlasov In Entertaining Light Heavy Collision

Boots Ennis Announces Presence With Nasty Authority, Stops Lipinets on Showtime

Jerwin Ancajas Gets Victory In Sho Opener, Stanionis Also Gets The Win

Conor Benn Impresses Mightily In Steamroll Job on Samuel Vargas

Bow Down To Ebanie Bridges, Who Sort Of Lost Saturday

Pro Boxers Who Studied in College

BETTING BOXING: Plays Of The Week

Fightnight Live Is Back, BIG TIME, With Mega-Show on Saturday, April 24

5 Ways Boxing Can Benefit Your Mental Health and Relationships

Michael Woods

Published

10 hours ago

on

Gervonta Davis, the 24 year old Baltimore, Maryland power puncher, is looking to nail down the specifics on his next fight.

The hitter, signed to Mayweather Promotions, last gloved up on Oct. 31, 2020. He scored a stoppage win, and retained his WBA 130 AND 135 pound crowns in downing Leo Santa Cruz. (Yes, the sanctioning body allowed belts in two weight classes to be up for grabs, to their discredit.)

For his next foray, we’ve heard that Gervonta, who holds a 24-0 (23 KOs) mark, will step to the line against Mario Barrios, who holds a WBA super lightweight belt as well.

The 25 year old Barrios possesses a 26-0 record, with 17 KOs to his credit. He last toiled on that same Oct. 31 card which Tank main evented.

BoxRec has him the No. 12 135 pounder in the world.

Michael Woods

Editor/publisher Michael Woods became addicted to boxing in 1990, when Buster Douglas shocked the world with his demolition of the fearsome Mike Tyson. The Brooklyn-based journalist Woods has covered the sport since then, for ESPN The Magazine, ESPN.com, ESPN New York, RING, and he was editor of TheSweetScience.com from 2007-2015. Woods is also an accomplished blow by blow and color man, having done work for Top Rank, DiBella Entertainment, EPIX, and numerous other organizations.

