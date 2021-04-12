Looks Like Gervonta Davis Fights Mario Barrios Next

Gervonta Davis, the 24 year old Baltimore, Maryland power puncher, is looking to nail down the specifics on his next fight.

The hitter, signed to Mayweather Promotions, last gloved up on Oct. 31, 2020. He scored a stoppage win, and retained his WBA 130 AND 135 pound crowns in downing Leo Santa Cruz. (Yes, the sanctioning body allowed belts in two weight classes to be up for grabs, to their discredit.)

For his next foray, we’ve heard that Gervonta, who holds a 24-0 (23 KOs) mark, will step to the line against Mario Barrios, who holds a WBA super lightweight belt as well.

The 25 year old Barrios possesses a 26-0 record, with 17 KOs to his credit. He last toiled on that same Oct. 31 card which Tank main evented.

BoxRec has him the No. 12 135 pounder in the world.