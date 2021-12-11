Loma and Commey Make Weight, While Arum Gets Gift From MSG

Connect with us

Published

7 hours ago

on

On Friday, Vasiliy Lomachenko and Richard Commey showed fight fans their prep has been on point, both made the lightweight limit, so the Loma and Commey clash is just about ready for liftoff.

The promoter Bob Arum took a bow during the event, as Madison Square Garden boss James Dolan, and Garden exec Joel Fisher gave Arum a painting to thank him for his lengthy affiliation with the NYC sports mecca.

Arum gets a 90th birthday gift the day before Loma and Commey do battle.

 

Arum turned 90 years old Dec. 8, and so he went down memory lane in thinking of some of the marvelous moments that unfolded in MSG, featuring fisticuffs provided by his company. “Look, I’m a New Yorker, I was raised in New York, Madison Square Garden has meant everything to me, and over 50 years ago I promoted my first fight in Madison Square Garden. The great Muhammad Ali versus Oscar Bonavena,” he said, as Loma and Commey looked on, pointing to a point in the painting where that fight is portrayed. “And we haven’t stopped. This is a real honor, because you have to understand, particularly for a New Yorker, and even though I live on the other coast now, I’m still a New Yorker, how iconic for me Madison Square Garden is.”

Commey, looking real fit and relaxed, he hit 134.2 on the scale. Loma in his underwear was also 134.4. We wonder, is he quite near the end of the line and could he experience a career resurgence? Maybe the loss to Teofimo Lopez (click and read analysis of this fight by ex fighter Tommy Rainone) actually will benefit him in the longer run. They faced off, two pros not needing to posture to show their confidence.

Loma and Commey both came in under 135 pounds on Dec. 10, 2021.

The action kicks off at 5:30 PM ET on ESPN+, Xander Zayas tops the slate before the “main” portion, with Loma and Commey topping the program.

Jared Anderson is the best heavyweight Top Rank has had since…jeeze, since who, when?

Editor/publisher Michael Woods became addicted to boxing in 1990, when Buster Douglas shocked the world with his demolition of the fearsome Mike Tyson. The Brooklyn-based journalist Woods has covered the sport since then, for ESPN The Magazine, ESPN.com, ESPN New York, RING, and he was editor of TheSweetScience.com from 2007-2015. Woods is also an accomplished blow by blow and color man, having done work for Top Rank, DiBella Entertainment, EPIX, and numerous other organizations.

