Listen To The Boxing Rush Hour Show, Podcast Hosted By NYFights Editor Abraham Gonzalez

JACKSONVILLE, NC (January 19, 2022) – U.S. Marine Master Gunnery Sergeant Abraham Gonzalez has launched a new-age boxing podcast, “The Boxing Rush Hour Show,” which drops every Wednesday.

Gonzalez’ plan is to serve boxing fans, give them what they want, and what also what they need more of. The podcast will focus on the future of boxing a lot, so we won’t be there to offer lukewarm opinion and foggy predictions about upcoming fights.

“The Boxing Rush Hour Show will feature news, recaps, previews and interviews with some of the biggest names in the sport,” says Bronx native Gonzalez. “Our program will showcase young prospects with less than 10 fights, in addition to promoters running club shows, managers making moves and marketing representatives developing their name brands.” Click here, to listen to the debut episode.

The 42-year-old Gonzalez has been an active Marine for 24+ years, including deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan, and also during 9/11. He is currently stationed in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, where he is the Major Subordinate Command Career Planner for the II Marine Expeditionary Force.

Boxing has been always been a part of his life which began in his early years. Abe said “I started watching boxing when I was about five or six years old. My father was a huge boxing fan and that’s all we watched. After he passed away a little over a year ago, I felt that continuing to contribute to the sport would in a way, keep me connected to him spiritually outside of just the natural love I will always have for him.”

Since 2017, Gonzalez has worked at NYFights as a columnist, and he also serves today as its managing editor, and social media manager. His mentor, Michael Woods (ex ESPN Magazine, current publisher NYFights) continues to guide Abraham through on his path in the sports content creation space.

“Abe is my right hand man,” says Woods. “He’s so solid. I know one day I will bid him adieu, because he’ll be hired by an industry giant, if that’s what he desires. For now, though, I’m exceedingly fortunate to work with him. Abe deserves heavy praise for his hand in making NYFights that much better. People will see even more of that soon, because NYF has been purchased by a company looking to have an impact in New York, where mobile sports betting is the rage, and beyond. We will be unveiling a site revamp shortly, with more articles by some heavy hitters, and of course from the core crew. But right now, the spotlight is on Abe, and “The Boxing Rush Hour Show.” Abe’s track record with me is rapid growth, delivered in an upbeat manner, with an attention to quality…so I’m confident this podcast will very quickly be a pound for pound platform.”

Gonzalez sums up why now is the perfect time to drop The Boxing Rush Hour Show. “While boxing and the country was on lock-down for the majority of 2020, I thought about some ways I could contribute to the sport,” says Gonzalez. “In 2021, we saw more cards take place, and some great fights. Boxing is trending upward, that’s why I know this is the right time to launch my podcast.”

You can follow Abe on Twitter @abe718 and also, follow @kronkAAArt who designed the outstanding cover art.