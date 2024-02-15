Lara vs Lugo Prediction: Lara Wants Another Knockout

The boxing community has long been waiting to see these two Mexican fighters finally face each other in the ring.

With Mauricio Lara returning from a tough loss last year to face Daniel Lugo, it will be difficult for the Mexican boxing faithful to choose their side in this fight.

Yet, considering that both of these boxers will enter the ring and swing with all their weight, those who have bought tickets to see this fight live and those who will watch on TV are in for an absolute banger.

Keep reading for our Lara vs Lugo prediction below.

Our Lara vs Lugo Prediction: A Vicious KO to Right the Ship

In this co-main event matchup between two 130-pound fighters, Mauricio ‘Bronco' Lara is looking to rebound from a devastating loss against Leigh Wood back in May. Yet, Daniel ‘Caballo' Lugo is an extremely tough opponent for him to bounce back against — and is well prepared to produce a shocking upset.

That being said, here's why we're predicting Lara to knockout Lugo:

Lara's Heavy Hands

Mauricio Lara might be the heaviest 130-pound puncher on the planet. In his first fight against Leigh Wood, Lara proved that even if he's losing an entire fight, he still has enough power to end the bout with one shot.

Lara's Winning Ways After Adversity

After Lara lost his first fight, he responded by rattling off 12 straight wins. After Lara his second fight, he went on a 15 fight undefeated streak, which included him winning the WBA world featherweight belt.

Now Lara has suffered his third loss — and we expect him to go on another run of wins; if only because that's what he has done throughout his career.

Lugo Isn't On Lara's Level

While Daniel Lugo is an impressive fighter, we don't feel that he is on Lara's level quite yet. After all, Lugo has never fought for a championship belt before, and Lara has done so multiple times.

Although experience isn't everything, we feel that it will be a factor in this fight.

Best Betting Odds and Strategy for Lara vs Lugo

Based on our predictions for this co-main event fight in Mexico, here are the bets that we most believe in for Friday's Oaxaca card:

Lara to Win: Given the various different factors we just laid out, we are feeling confident that Lara will emerge victorious against his fellow countryman.

Given the various different factors we just laid out, we are feeling confident that Lara will emerge victorious against his fellow countryman. Lara to Win by KO: Lara's punching power is on another level — and he will be looking to display that in full force on Friday.

Lara's punching power is on another level — and he will be looking to display that in full force on Friday. Fight Does Not Go the Distance: Considering the confidence we have in Lara's punching power, we expect him to secure the knockout. Yet, if Lugo is to produce an upset, we think his best chances of doing so are by KO, as well.

One shot is all it takes for Mauricio Lara 💥#CurielNontshinga2 | #LaraLugo | Feb 16, live on DAZN pic.twitter.com/eCP9mcFg0K — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) February 14, 2024

Latest Lara vs Lugo Odds

Lara to Win @ -800

Lara to Win by KO @ -210

Fight Does Not Go The Distance @ -300

Oaxaca, Mexico is sure to be rocking on Friday night. But which Mexican fighter will fans be rooting for? Or are they just hoping to see a knockout?

If it's the latter, we believe their wish will be granted.