KSI vs. FaZe Temperrr Fight Results: KSI KOs Temperrr In The First Round

KSI dominated again, this time against Faze Temper, as he stopped him in one round to close out the Ovo Wembley Arena in London, England, for the latest Misfits Boxing series on DAZN pay-per-view. A raucous crowd of 13,000 were on hand for the card headlined by social media influencer KSI taking on Faze Temper. The style matchup between KSI and Faze Temper was to see how KSI would look against the southpaw Temper.

Once the anthems were over and the bell rang, KSI looked to be the aggressor early, charging in and throwing wild shots. Temper withstood this aggression until he got smoked with a 1-2 and finished with a left hook that ended the night. The official time of this quick work for KSI is 2:19 seconds of the first round. KSI has been calling for Jake Paul for a fight since I've had ears. We'll see if this latest stoppage gets him any closer.

IDRIS VIRGO BATTERS ANTHONY TAYLOR VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION

The card started with Anthony Taylor taking on Idris Virgo in a four-round contest at light heavyweight. It began as more of a mauling contest between the two. Virgo, the established boxer, was looking to get the better the exchanges landing uppercuts on Taylor whenever he would press the action inside. That continued into the second round, as that right uppercut seemed to be his go-to punch in the fight against Taylor, who was having trouble finding his range. Toward the end of the second, Virgo caught Taylor flush on the temple, which had him stunned, but he would survive the round.

As the third round started, Taylor wanted to press the action, but apparently fatigue settled in. That led to a knockdown in the third which came from a right to the side of the head. He beat the count, but it was clear his legs underneath him were not there. As the final round started, it was more Virgo just battering Taylor, leading to another knockdown to the frustration of the tired Taylor. Credit to Taylor for making it through the four rounds, but he was outmatched here. All three judge's final scorecards read in favor of Virgo 40-32.

ELLE BROOKE SCORES FIRST ROUND KO OF FAITH ORDWAY

Faith Ordway and Elle Brooke were next up, and defense was not an option as Ordway was sent down in the first round quickly by an overhand right. The onslaught by Brooke continued as Ordway was sporting a broken nose and wasn't throwing back, forcing the referee to end this fight before the first round closed. The time of the stoppage of 1:41 of the first round.

SWARMZ MAKES QUICK WORK OF RYAN TAYLOR

Ryan Taylor and Swarmz's contest that followed was over as fast as it started. Swarmz caught Taylor flush with a jab to his left eye, which caused him to start pawing at it as he couldn't see. The time of the stoppage was 49 seconds in the first round.

LUIS PINEDA SCORES UNANIMOUS DECISION VICTORY OVER BDAVE

BDave had a “mystery opponent” (who was the loser of the last KSI show) in Luis Pineda. This time, it was a different fight for Pineda as he was often throwing enough to have BDave reeling on the back foot in the opening stanza. BDave had zero answers, and then if it weren't for a late clench to end the round, the ref would have had a solid case for halting the contest. Pineda landed a flush right in the clench to send down BDave to close the second round. It was academic from there in this three-round and a chance at redemption for Pineda. The final scorecards were 30-27 and 30-25 x 2, all for Pineda.

SALT PAPI ICES JOSH BRUECKNER IN TWO ROUNDS

Salt Papi once again shined stopping Josh Brueckner in the second round with a nasty straight left hand that planted Brueckner to get the win. He overcame a tough first round that saw a headbutt between the two. 1:33 of round two was the time of the stoppage. Salt Papi's movement was impressive, as was the punch that ended the contest.

SLIM ALBAHER DECISIONS TOM ZANETTI IN A FUN CO-MAIN SCRAP

Slim Albaher took on Tom Zanetti in the co-main event, and the amount of information on Zanetti was just as slim before the bell rang. Both seemed excited once the bell with Zanetti taunting and winging shots early on. Slim made the adjustment, and once he switched hands towards the end of the first round, he seemed to have better control and the ability to see what telegraphed punches Zanetti was delivering. Slim, in the second round, looked to control the pace better and was able to catch Zanetti in close. Zanetti got caught with a big right hand as the second round closed but stood his ground as the bell sounded.

The same continued in the third as fatigue settled in for both men until the end of the round when Zanetti caught Slim coming in with a counter left, which had him staggered. However, Zanetti couldn't capitalize as the round ended and both looked visibly spent. The final round started, replacing style and form with whatever was left in their energy tanks. Zanetti caught Slim with a flush left and may have thought the fight was over as both stood absorbing oxygen with a minute left to go. Fun scrap and all three judges scored in favor of Slim 40-37, 39-37, and 39-38.