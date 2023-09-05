Jesus Ramos Has Massive Opportunity Sept 30

Jesus Ramos is preparing himself for one of his biggest fights to date, against Erickson Lubin, at the 154-pound weight class on September 30th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The scheduled 12-rounder will act as the co-feature on the Saul “Canelo” Alvarez-Jermell Charlo undercard, live on SHOPPV.

Ramos (20-0, 16KOs) is one of boxing’s fastest-rising pros, and he is getting his opportunity to “show out” in front of the largest audiences in his career against the most formidable opponent he’s faced thus far in Lubin (25-2, 18KOs).

We last saw Ramos in action on another SHOPPV undercard of David Benavidez-Caleb Plant back in March of this year as he battled Joey Spencer, a once highly touted prospect with a relatively large following as a teenaged signee for PBC.

That fight was primarily considered to be a 50/50 fight, but Ramos made clear that he was operating on a higher level by putting Spencer down in round one before stopping him in round seven of their scheduled 10-round affair.

Jesus Ramos’ Career Has Been Handled Deftly

SHOWTIME and PBC have carefully crafted Ramos’ career thus far, and they have done an excellent job bringing him along and making every opportunity bigger than his last.

The undefeated fighter from Casa Grande, Arizona was one of the few fighters able to excel during the pandemic years.

Now, Jesus Ramos gets the chance to put an exclamation point on his junior middleweight run by squaring off against one of the division’s stalwarts in Lubin (pictured below).

In fact, Lubin’s only two career losses came against then-undefeated Sebastian Fundora and Jermell Charlo—the king of 154lbs.

A win over Lubin could propel Ramos to even higher heights in the division, and with Mell Charlo fighting next at super middleweight there is a chance that all that unified gold at 154lbs could be vacated before the end of the year—assuming he does not come back to a division he’s competed at for over a decade.

Mell was set to face WBO interim junior middleweight champion Tim Tszyu before agreeing to the Canelo opportunity that was turned down by Mell’s twin brother and current WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo.

Jermall has not defended his title since June 19th, 2021.

A win over Lubin could place Jesus Ramos — ranked #5 in the WBO rankings — squarely in position to fight for a world title by next year.

Ramos appeared on a recent live stream of HCP on DStyle Boxing’s YouTube channel where he discussed many topics including the magnitude of his fight with Lubin under such a prominent spotlight.

While Ramos insisted that he is not looking past his September 30th opportunity, he is open to all the possibilities that come with a win over Lubin.

“Right now, I say that I’m excited, but come fight week I’m locked in and there’s nothing you can do that’s gonna get me out of my zone,” Jesus Ramos told hosts DStyle and ShoeShine Boxing. “I’m just focused on the fight.”

Considering that the WBO has already announced that they will be stripping undisputed champion Jermell Charlo following his pre-fight introduction on fight night, it is safe to say that Tszyu will be elevated to full champ at some point.

However, Tszyu (23-0, 17KOs) has his hands full as he prepares for his October 15th fight with Brian Mendoza. That’s an excellent matchup that could provide enough fireworks to propel more than just the winner.

Tszyu is seen as the favorite heading into the matchup, but most pundits believe Mendoza will offer plenty of resistance in the matchup.

Mendoza (22-2, 16KOs) is a former opponent of Jesus Ramos.

The two met in September of 2021 at the Armory in Minneapolis where Ramos won a lopsided unanimous decision by taking 8 of the 10 rounds on all three judges’ scorecards.

Should Tszyu come out of that fight victorious, it would set the stage for a fight with Ramos.

Tszyu is a huge attraction in his home of Australia, and a fight offer to Ramos would almost certainly come with the provision of fighting in “The Land Down Under.”

Jesus Ramos was definitive in his answer when questioned by host DStyle whether he would consider “going on the road” to face Tszyu for a world title.

“Yeah, I am definitely willing [to go to Australia] if that’s where the title’s at. I definitely can go over there.”

As someone who has shared the ring with Mendoza, Ramos’ opinion on how he’ll fair against Tszyu was also brought up on air, and his sentiments seem to align with those who believe Mendoza has a fighting chance against the favored Tszyu.

“I do think that Brian Mendoza is being overlooked. I feel like he’s a great boxer, he can move, and he’s got lots of abilities in [the ring].”

You can watch the interview in its entirety only by visiting DStyle Boxing’s YouTube channel.