Connect with us

Boxing Betting USA Worldwide

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva: Live Round by Round Updates & Fight Results

Betting Boxing Betting

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva: Predictions & Betting Odds

Betting Boxing Betting New York

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Jamaine Ortiz: Preview, Prediction & Betting Odds

Betting Boxing Betting USA Worldwide

Diaz Jr. vs. Zepeda Preview & Betting Odds: Don’t Sleep On The SD Action

Betting Boxing Betting USA

Joseph Diaz vs. William Zepeda: Preview, Prediction & Betting Odds

Betting Boxing Betting New York

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Jamaine Ortiz: Live Stream, Betting Odds & Fight Card

Betting Boxing Betting

Katie Taylor vs. Karen Carabajal: Preview, Betting Odds & Live Stream

Betting Boxing Betting

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva: Live Stream, Betting Odds & Fight Card

Betting Boxing Betting

Triller Fight Club 'Lineage of Greatness 2': Live Stream, Betting Odds & Fight Card

Betting Boxing Betting

Wilder vs. Helenius: Weigh-In Results & Betting Odds

Boxing Betting

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva: Live Round by Round Updates & Fight Results

Published

3 hours ago

on

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva: Live Round by Round Updates & Fight Results
Photo Credit: Esther Lin/Showtime

Jake Paul will be taking on his biggest challenge yet as he faces former MMA champion Anderson Silva. Follow along for live updates.

Jake Paul knows how to manufacture interest in his business. Love him or hate him, either way, you are curious to see how the 25 year old social media provocateur will look against ultra vet Anderson Silva, the 47 year old MMA ATG. Paul holds a 5-0 (4 KOs) record, while the past prime Silva is 3-1 (2 KOs) in his side hustle. Yes, the side show, set for 8 rounds or fewer, takes center stage tonight in Arizona, on Showtime pay per view ($59.99).

Prediction 1

Paul to Win

-225

BET HERE >

Odds from

Prediction 2

Silva to Win

+200

BET HERE >

Odds from

Expect ring walks anytime after 11 p.m. ET/ 8 p.m. PT. If you can't catch the action live, keep it locked here on NYFights for live round-by-round updates with an unofficial scorecard so you can see who is ahead.

JAKE PAUL VS. ANDERSON SILVA BETTING ODDS

Per BetMGM, Jake Paul is the favorite at -225, and Anderson Silva is the underdog at +200.

Jake Paul: Decision +225; KO/TKO +125

Draw: +1600

Anderson Silva: Decision +800; KO/TKO +300

Prediction 1

Paul by TKO/KO

+125

BET HERE >

Odds from

Prediction 2

Silva by TKO/KO

+300

BET HERE >

Odds from

JAKE PAUL VS. ANDERSON SILVA LIVE ROUND-BY-ROUND UPDATES

Round 1

NYF Score: 

 

Related Topics:

Editor/publisher Michael Woods got addicted to boxing in 1990, when Buster Douglas shocked the world with his demolition of the thought to be impregnable Mike Tyson. The Brooklyn-based journalist Woods has covered the sport since then, for ESPN The Magazine, ESPN.com, ESPN New York, RING, and he was editor of TheSweetScience.com from 2007-2015. Woods is also an accomplished blow by blow and color man, having done work for Top Rank, DiBella Entertainment, EPIX, and for Facebook Fightnight Live since 2017. He now does work for PROBOX TV, the first truly global boxing network.

Continue Reading